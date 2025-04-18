Samahaara Theatre Festival kicks off in Hyderabad

The Samahaara Theatre Festival 2025 opened its curtains at Ravindra Bharathi with a rousing start on April 17, captivating audiences with two powerful Telugu plays that reflected both sharp political wit and historical revolution. Organised by the Hyderabad-based theatre collective Samahaara, which was co-founded by Rathna Shekar Reddy and Anjali Parvati Koda, the festival is a three-day celebration of contemporary and classic theatre in collaboration with the Department of Language and Culture, Government of Telangana.
The first play of the evening, Gardhabandam, written by celebrated Telugu actor and writer Tanikella Bharani, delivered punchy political satire. Known for his reflective pieces on society, Bharani’s work drew laughter and introspection in equal measure. “It’s a funny take on the politics that is happening in the country right now,” Anjali said, adding, “Everyone should give themselves the chance to experience this kind of soul-felt acting where you takeaway political thoughts and self-reflection.” Chayadevi, an audience member who discovered the play online, shared, “It reminded me of how much my dad loved theatre. Coming to this event brought back that lost sense of societal interaction, especially in a digital world.”
The second play, Mundadugu, is a revolutionary drama originally written by Vasireddy Bhaskar Rao and Sunkara Satyanarayana. It revolves around Narayan Rao, an educated farmer who mobilises villagers against the oppressive zamindari system. Pranav, the actor playing Narayan Rao, found the role deeply meaningful. “More than impact, I would be happy if people took away the sensitivity of how people used to fight for their rights back then,” he said, expressing, “The guts to stand up for what we believe in is dying out. We want to reignite that passion.” As a performer, he praised Samahaara’s diversity in terms of genres and its commitment to nurturing actors. “They help develop the alphabets of acting,” he noted.
Anjali believes the festival’s themes resonate strongly with Hyderabad audiences. “Kranti (revolution) is something unique to Telangana. We got this state through a fight, so naturally the themes of guts and resistance connect deeply with our audiences,” she explained. She further stressed on the role of the performers, sharing, “Theatre is an actor’s medium. Even though Ratna Shekar Reddy, who directed all the plays, helps bring them to life, it’s the actors who are the spirit of the play. They are the ones on stage interacting directly with the audience. As a writer, director and even as an audience member, once you watch theatrical plays, you start appreciating writing and acting much more.”
Speaking about the state’s role, she said, “Harikrishna Mamidi (director, Department of Language and Culture) gives us so much freedom. Even though we’re a group mostly in our 20s and 30s, he never dismisses us as 'lost youth'. Compared to other states, the Telangana government supports theatre and arts in a much stronger way.”
As the excitement builds, Day 2 of the festival will feature Aagandi Nenu Vastunna, a Telugu comedy, followed by 12 Angry Jurors, Samahaara’s long-running adaptation of the classic 12 Angry Men, a courtroom drama that has been a crowd favourite for over a decade. This year, it will feature a fresh cast.
On Day 3, the festival will present an adaptation of an Oscar Wilde comedy, The Importance of Being Earnest, and conclude with Farewell, an original play about college life. “It’s our tribute to the BTech and college-going youth of the city,” Anjali said, adding that she is confident it will strike a chord with Hyderabad’s younger generation.
"Theatre used to be a strong medium in the Telugu states during the old days, so I believe this government support brings out the fact that it isn't just the movies that are entertaining — theatre is too, and in a much more raw way,” said Pranav.