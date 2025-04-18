Samahaara Theatre Festival kicks off in Hyderabad

Speaking about the state’s role, she said, “Harikrishna Mamidi (director, Department of Language and Culture) gives us so much freedom. Even though we’re a group mostly in our 20s and 30s, he never dismisses us as 'lost youth'. Compared to other states, the Telangana government supports theatre and arts in a much stronger way.”

As the excitement builds, Day 2 of the festival will feature Aagandi Nenu Vastunna, a Telugu comedy, followed by 12 Angry Jurors, Samahaara’s long-running adaptation of the classic 12 Angry Men, a courtroom drama that has been a crowd favourite for over a decade. This year, it will feature a fresh cast.