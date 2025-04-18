Tuning into Innovation: How Ham Radio is Powering Scientific Curiosity

During the 2024 holiday season, amateur radio operators were treated to a unique gift from the International Space Station (ISS): a slow-scan television (SSTV) image of NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, smiling in Santa hats. Transmitted through radio waves, this charming moment from outer space was a reminder of just how far ham radio can reach — beyond neighbourhoods and nations, and into the cosmos.
But amateur radio, also known as ham radio, is more than just a hobby. It’s a powerful educational tool that fosters scientific curiosity, hands-on experimentation, and community building. Ahead of World Amateur Radio Day on April 18, CE speaks with ham radio operators in Hyderabad to explore how this age-old technology continues to inspire innovation and connect people.
Innovation through experimentation
Experimentation lies at the heart of amateur radio and remains one of its greatest strengths. “Amateurs think in an amateurish way to get the job done,” says Sriramamurthy Suri, Founder and Chairman of the National Institute of Amateur Radio, adding, “Unlike professionals, they are not bound by rigid theory or protocols. They’re free to think outside the box and try different techniques to achieve results.”
This freedom to fail, learn, and try again — without the constraints of formal labs or institutions — is a breeding ground for innovation.
The influence of amateur radio in shaping modern telecommunications cannot be overstated. “Until the 1970s, most innovations in wireless communication were driven by radio hams,” notes Ram Mohan Suri, Executive Vice Chairman and Director of the National Institute of Amateur Radio. “Whether it’s television, computing, or satellite communication, the foundational technologies all trace back to ham radio,” he adds. As technology evolves, so too does amateur radio — enhancing its role as a platform for experimental learning.
Empowering through access
Ham radio has long served as an informal gateway into engineering and electronics, especially for those without access to formal education or resources.
“Ham radio is a very informal approach to engineering,” says Ashhar Farhan of the Lamakaan Amateur Radio Club, adding, “You don’t need a high-end lab to experiment with electronics, and the consequences of making mistakes are minimal.”
Its affordability and hands-on nature make it accessible to individuals from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, offering them a unique opportunity to explore STEM fields and build skills organically.
It also breaks down social barriers. “Within the ham community, there’s a surprising amount of equity. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from - everyone is on a first-name basis. Radio hams are generally very willing to help each other,” Farhan adds. In this way, amateur radio fosters an inclusive, collaborative space for learning and idea exchange.
Challenges ahead
Despite its contributions, amateur radio faces an uphill battle in terms of public perception and policy. The word 'amateur' is often misinterpreted as a lack of skill or seriousness. However, many who begin as ham operators go on to excel in scientific and technical careers, driven by the curiosity and problem-solving spirit they first encountered on the airwaves.
“There’s immense potential,” says Sriramamurthy Suri, adding, “If every school had an amateur radio station and trained students to use it, the impact on our economy and scientific literacy could be exponential. Not everyone will take it up as a hobby, but exposure alone can spark awareness and interest.”
Another pressing concern is the allocation of frequencies. “Radio hams have a certain spectrum reserved for experimentation,” Farhan explains, adding, “But as demand for bandwidth increases, there will be growing pressure to hand that spectrum over to commercial interests.”
Looking ahead
As amateur radio enters its next century, preserving its spectrum and promoting its educational value are more critical than ever. It continues to thrive alongside mainstream communications — not as a relic, but as a vibrant, dynamic space for innovation and inclusion.
From tinkering with transceivers in humble home labs to receiving greetings from space, ham radio proves that even the most modest experiments can lead to extraordinary connections.