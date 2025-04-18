Tuning into Innovation: How Ham Radio is Powering Scientific Curiosity

During the 2024 holiday season, amateur radio operators were treated to a unique gift from the International Space Station (ISS): a slow-scan television (SSTV) image of NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, smiling in Santa hats. Transmitted through radio waves, this charming moment from outer space was a reminder of just how far ham radio can reach — beyond neighbourhoods and nations, and into the cosmos.

But amateur radio, also known as ham radio, is more than just a hobby. It’s a powerful educational tool that fosters scientific curiosity, hands-on experimentation, and community building. Ahead of World Amateur Radio Day on April 18, CE speaks with ham radio operators in Hyderabad to explore how this age-old technology continues to inspire innovation and connect people.

Innovation through experimentation

Experimentation lies at the heart of amateur radio and remains one of its greatest strengths. “Amateurs think in an amateurish way to get the job done,” says Sriramamurthy Suri, Founder and Chairman of the National Institute of Amateur Radio, adding, “Unlike professionals, they are not bound by rigid theory or protocols. They’re free to think outside the box and try different techniques to achieve results.”

This freedom to fail, learn, and try again — without the constraints of formal labs or institutions — is a breeding ground for innovation.

The influence of amateur radio in shaping modern telecommunications cannot be overstated. “Until the 1970s, most innovations in wireless communication were driven by radio hams,” notes Ram Mohan Suri, Executive Vice Chairman and Director of the National Institute of Amateur Radio. “Whether it’s television, computing, or satellite communication, the foundational technologies all trace back to ham radio,” he adds. As technology evolves, so too does amateur radio — enhancing its role as a platform for experimental learning.