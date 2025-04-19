Alan Walker creates musical storm in Hyderabad

Some nights just feel unreal, and April 18, 2025, was definitely one of those nights. Alan Walker’s Walkerworld India Pt. II concert in Boulder Hills, Hyderabad wasn’t just another show — it was an experience that seemed to capture the magic of the whole city.
From the moment the first notes of Alone filled the air, you could feel the energy change. The crowd erupted with excitement and everyone was on their feet, completely lost in the music. It wasn’t just about hearing the songs — it was about feeling them. People were mouthing every word, as if the lyrics were a part of them. Whether you were standing at the front or hanging out at the back, the energy was electric and contagious.
The setlist was perfect. Walker played all the tracks we were hoping to hear, like Better Off (Alone Pt. III), The Spectre, and Headlights. Each song just lifted the energy even higher, and the crowd couldn’t help but dance, move, and lose themselves in the rhythm. The music wasn’t just something you listened to; it was something you could feel, sending chills through your body as the beats dropped.
But nothing quite compared to the moment he performed Faded. When those familiar notes filled the air, it was like time stood still. Fans, with their phones in the air, sang along together, their voices joining in a chorus that made the whole place feel like one giant, united heartbeat. It was a perfect, emotional way to close an unforgettable night.
Prashansa Jain, a student who was there, put it best, “I went to Alan Walker’s concert yesterday and had an unforgettable time! The energy was electric, and the crowd was totally mesmerised. The visuals and lights were insane, making every beat feel like magic. When he performed Faded live, I got chills — it was definitely a night to remember!” Her words captured exactly what it felt like to be there… a night you simply cannot forget.
And when the last notes faded and the lights came back on, no one was ready to leave. The magic of that night lingered in the air, a shared moment of joy that stayed with everyone lucky enough to be part of it.