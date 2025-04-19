Alan Walker creates musical storm in Hyderabad

Some nights just feel unreal, and April 18, 2025, was definitely one of those nights. Alan Walker’s Walkerworld India Pt. II concert in Boulder Hills, Hyderabad wasn’t just another show — it was an experience that seemed to capture the magic of the whole city.

From the moment the first notes of Alone filled the air, you could feel the energy change. The crowd erupted with excitement and everyone was on their feet, completely lost in the music. It wasn’t just about hearing the songs — it was about feeling them. People were mouthing every word, as if the lyrics were a part of them. Whether you were standing at the front or hanging out at the back, the energy was electric and contagious.