Cooling Agents: A Summer Gratitude List

One basic mental health tip we are all given is to practise gratitude. You’re supposed to look inside and find things to be thankful for. Like Tamannaah recently shared in an interview — she thanks each part of her body while taking a bath. That’s good. I tried the same and ended up with divorce-like feelings for my own body.

Well, I couldn’t look inside, so I looked up... and saw the fan. And realised — maybe I can start my gratitude from here.

To be honest, we can all be a bit more grateful for our cooling appliances. I mean, there was a power cut yesterday, and it did feel like the world was going to end. So, here we go:

Fan

Fans are the most loyal cooling appliances of all. They don’t need service, they don’t use much power, they run all year, and they don’t make noise — actually, they do, but we’ve been listening to the fan sound for so long that it’s now just part of our subconscious. A few winters ago, when I went to Manali for a month, I had to play an ASMR video of a fan just to fall asleep. It’s not just an appliance, it’s also our favourite white noise. The only sad part? Fans don’t have fans. ACs and coolers have fans, but fans don’t have fans. They only have wings.

Cooler

The name stays true to its game. It’s called a cooler, and it will cool — period. But what the name doesn’t reveal is quite apparent while operating. Using a cooler is like living with your grandpa — it’ll ask for water now and then, needs wheels to move around the house, makes loud noises while you’re sleeping, and can go off anytime without warning.

But it’s simple. Old-school jugaad technology. You don’t need an engineering degree to build one — even my tenth-fail cousin with pliers can make it work. And it’s available everywhere — it’s the only appliance you can buy right next to the watermelon stall. All your summer shopping done in one place.