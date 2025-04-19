Hyderabad MMTS assault victim rejects ‘fabricated story’ allegations

HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old woman who was injured after jumping from a moving MMTS train on March 22 has reiterated that her stint in hospital was to avoid a sexual assault attempt and not while making social media videos, as reported by some news channels.

The woman said, “A person misbehaved with me. To escape from him, I jumped from the moving train.”

She also denied that she used to make Instagram reels, while stating that she was using Snapchat during the journey from Medchal to Secunderabad, but not during the return trip.

The woman claimed that she was later told by the police that she might have fallen accidentally while making videos. “That is not true. I did not record any videos when the incident happened,” she said.

The woman’s version of the events is relevant in view of contradictory reports surfacing with allegations that the entire event was fabricated by her and that she was filming a reel when she fell.

Meanwhile, GRP Inspector Sai Eshwar Goud told TNIE that the case remains under investigation, and the police have not made any such statement as claimed by social media reports.

He also confirmed that no arrests have been made so far.

The woman’s initial statement read that she was alone in a ladies’ compartment when an unidentified man entered, held her tightly, and asked her to accompany him. Fearing for her safety, she said she jumped off the train near Suchitra at 8.15 pm on March 22.

The source of the information suggesting she was making reels remains unclear.

Police deny making claims

