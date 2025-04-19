HYDRAA clears encroachments from disputed land in Hafeezpet, Kondapur

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has pulled down Rs 4,000 crore worth of structures built in over 39 acres of disputed land in Hafeezpet, Kondapur, Madhapur and Serilingampally Municipality. The properties have allegedly been encroached upon by Vasantha Group, belonging to Mylavaram TDP MLA, Vasantha Krishna Prasad.

Despite cases in various courts regarding encroachment of government lands, several constructions have been built along with compound walls.

Out of a total area of 39.2 acres in Survey No. 79, Hafeezpet, Kondapur, Serilingampally Municipality, more than half of the construction has already been completed. Survey number 79, in Hafeezpet is identified as government land and is registered in the revenue records as a prohibited list. Vasanta Homes created another survey number -- 79/1 -- to mislead government authorities and carry out illegal constructions.

Vasantha company has already cleared 19 acres, built houses and sold them to the public. It has also constructed an office and several sheds on 20 acres of government land and rented them out to various organisations.