HYDRAA clears encroachments from disputed land in Hafeezpet, Kondapur

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has pulled down Rs 4,000 crore worth of structures built in over 39 acres of disputed land in Hafeezpet, Kondapur, Madhapur and Serilingampally Municipality. The properties have allegedly been encroached upon by Vasantha Group, belonging to Mylavaram TDP MLA, Vasantha Krishna Prasad.
Despite cases in various courts regarding encroachment of government lands, several constructions have been built along with compound walls.
Out of a total area of 39.2 acres in Survey No. 79, Hafeezpet, Kondapur, Serilingampally Municipality, more than half of the construction has already been completed. Survey number 79, in Hafeezpet is identified as government land and is registered in the revenue records as a prohibited list. Vasanta Homes created another survey number -- 79/1 -- to mislead government authorities and carry out illegal constructions.
Vasantha company has already cleared 19 acres, built houses and sold them to the public. It has also constructed an office and several sheds on 20 acres of government land and rented them out to various organisations.
While the civil suit 14/58 case was pending in the Supreme Court for a long time, illegal constructions were undertaken and rented out in defiance of the court orders.
The Supreme Court, while hearing the above case, expressed surprise at how construction is being carried out on these lands and boards put up outside the sites with contact details for purchasing the plots.
HYDRAA removed the compound walls and the structures inside and erected boards declaring the land as government land.
HYDRAA stepped in after a youth who regularly plays cricket in the area complained that access to the area was suddenly restricted. The youth noted in his complaint that a tank was being filled with debris and roads were being built.
The 39-acre stretch is situated in one of Hyderabad’s most expensive areas, with a market rate of over Rs 100 crore per acre. Officials stated that there were visible efforts to demarcate plots and raise structures, prompting urgent intervention.
HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath mentioned that demolitions were justified with findings of fact that the property, subject of legal disputes still pending along with prohibitory orders in existence, had seen transfer of ownership attempt through apparent manipulation of the records.