Nobo Borsher Bhojon: A Bengali feast to remember

Sure, Mishti Doi may be everyone’s favourite when it comes to Bengali sweets. But after experiencing Nobo Borsher Bhojon, the dinner buffet at Golconda Pavilion, ITC Kohenur, we walked out with a lot more favourites on our list.

Curated by Chef Apar Chatterjee, senior sous chef, this buffet exuded absolute homemade vibes — every dish felt like a warm hug straight from a Bengali kitchen.

As we walked in, Chef Apar welcomed us and personally broke the menu down for us, sharing the stories and sentiments behind each dish. “We’ve put together a wide range of traditional Bengali dishes — those we cook at home or associate with festive celebrations. Depending on the occasion, certain dishes take centre stage, and we’ve brought that sentiment into our buffet by organising it into thematic sections,” he explained.