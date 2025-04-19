Nobo Borsher Bhojon: A Bengali feast to remember

Sure, Mishti Doi may be everyone’s favourite when it comes to Bengali sweets. But after experiencing Nobo Borsher Bhojon, the dinner buffet at Golconda Pavilion, ITC Kohenur, we walked out with a lot more favourites on our list.
Curated by Chef Apar Chatterjee, senior sous chef, this buffet exuded absolute homemade vibes — every dish felt like a warm hug straight from a Bengali kitchen.
As we walked in, Chef Apar welcomed us and personally broke the menu down for us, sharing the stories and sentiments behind each dish. “We’ve put together a wide range of traditional Bengali dishes — those we cook at home or associate with festive celebrations. Depending on the occasion, certain dishes take centre stage, and we’ve brought that sentiment into our buffet by organising it into thematic sections,” he explained.
We kicked things off with the Telebhaja Dokan — a collection of snacks and essentially, Bengal’s answer to evening tea-time cravings. “This is a quintessential Bengali snack selection, perfect with a cup of tea. Then we ease into the light Shukto, a classic first-course vegetable medley served with rice. Alongside this, we offer a variety of dals, each reflecting a unique aspect of Bengali culinary tradition,” said Chef Apar.
From there, the spread gave way to a treasure trove of comforting mains and festive favourites. And of course, the fish shone bright. “We’re serving some exotic seasonal fish dishes — Pabda and Bhetki, to name a few. What makes this menu truly special is that we’ve sourced key ingredients directly from West Bengal to preserve the authenticity of each dish,” the chef revealed.
Among these special ingredients were lal ghee (also known as gawa ghee), a browned butter unique to Bengal, and Govindobhog Rice — a fragrant, short-grain rice used to prepare an aromatic pulao. It is worth noting that it has a GI tag.
We also met the now-viral Gondhoraj Lebu, a distinctly aromatic lime that added a fragrant zing to dishes — and even drinks. “We’re using Gondhoraj Lebu in our fish preparations, in the Phuchka (Bengali pani puri), and even in some of the beverages,” he added.
Chef Apar pointed out other charming details. “We’ve even sourced traditional Masoor Dal Bori — sun-dried lentil dumplings that many Bengalis will fondly remember their grandmothers drying on rooftops. These small touches make a big difference in recreating authentic flavours,” he pointed out.
Certain dishes, he shared, are simply non-negotiable during celebrations. “Shukto is a must-have during any Bengali festival. It’s a delicate, slightly bitter stew made from seasonal vegetables and typically opens a festive meal. We’re also serving Bhaja Moong Dal, and a unique home-style Dal with Fish Head — deeply rooted in everyday Bengali cooking,” he said.
But the curation isn’t just about authenticity — it’s also about inclusivity.
“We’ve tried to include dishes that resonate with both Bengalis and locals here. For example, our Dal with raw mango or Dal with tomato has a hint of Hyderabadi flavours, making the experience relatable while staying true to Bengali roots,” Chef Apar shared.
When we tried their dishes, we knew we needed to pick favourites. So, we picked Macher Chop and Gondhoraj Chicken, both snacks from the Telebhaja Dokan. From the main course, we liked Kolkata Mutton Biryani and Koraisuti Jeere-r-Pulao, which was made with Gobindobhog Rice and flavoured with ghee, saffron, ittar, and green peas. We paired this with Moong Dal diye Lau Ghonto (bottle gourd with yellow moong dal). We also relished the Chicken Dak Bungalow — slow-cooked chicken with potatoes, egg, and khada masala.
We loved their incredible lineup of chutneys — Tomato Chutney, Khejur Aam Sotto, Plastic Chutney, and Aamer Jelly served with crispy papad.
And then there were the desserts. “We can’t do it without desserts,” Chef Apar smiled, adding, “Not only during celebrations — having different varieties of sweets is one of the most important parts of our meals.” We wrapped up the meal with the soft Rosogolla, creamy Gobindobhog Chaler Payesh, and, of course, the soul-satisfying Mishti Doi.
The Nobo Borsher Bhojon is on till April 19, and it’s not just a buffet — it’s an experience. A must-try for anyone looking to simply discover the rich, comforting flavours of Bengal.