Taste of Bengal at Sheraton Hyderabad

Foodies from all walks of life gathered at the Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel to celebrate the vibrant spirit of Bengal during Poila Boisakh, the Bengali New Year (April 15). The event brought together nostalgia and novelty through a delightful Bengali food pop-up at Feast, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant.

Curated by the acclaimed visiting Chef Nandita, the pop-up had a specially designed menu which took guests on a soulful journey through Bengal’s rich culinary heritage and offered a blend of iconic flavours and home-style comfort.

We began our tasting with the refreshing Gondhoraj Ghol — a sweetened buttermilk drink infused with gondhoraj lebu (king lime). Aromatic and cooling, it set the perfect tone for a summer afternoon. The starters featured Fish Fry, Koraishutir Kachori, and Aloo Dum. The classic pairing of Koraishutir Kachori (green pea-stuffed puris) and Aloo Dum (Bengali-style spiced potatoes) was a comforting crowd-pleaser.

The main course was a feast in itself with Bhetki Paturi, Kosha Mangsho, Chanar Dalna, and Basanti Pulao. The standout combination? Kosha Mangsho (slow-cooked mutton curry) with Basanti Pulao — a fragrant, marigold-yellow rice with a subtle sweetness. Together, they delivered a taste that was nothing short of bliss. But the true surprise was the Chingri Dal Baata — a unique paste of prawns and lentils, elevated by a drizzle of mustard oil. It was bold, earthy, and unforgettable.