Telangana expands AI-powered ‘BuildNow’ approval system to entire HMDA region

HYDERABAD: The state government on Friday extended its AI-powered ‘BuildNow’ online building approval system to cover the entire Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) region. The platform will expand to the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) areas next week.

According to MAUD Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore, the expansion is part of the state’s digital governance goals and is aimed at facilitating quicker approvals for a larger population.

Initially implemented in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, ‘BuildNow’ automates building plan approvals thus reducing processing time from days to seconds. On average, approvals are issued within 30 seconds. A recent 26-floor high-rise project—including six towers and an amenity block totalling over 2 lakh sq. m—was approved in 71 seconds.

The system now covers newly added areas including Future City and surrounding villages. Services offered are instant registration, single-window clearances and issuance of OCs.

Since its launch last month, over 500 applications have been processed within GHMC limits. The system operates without human intervention, ensuring transparency and reducing delays. “With its rollout in DTCP areas within the next week, Telangana is positioning itself as a national example in urban development reforms,” an official said.