TGSRTC Tarnaka upgraded to Super Speciality Hospital

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has upgraded its Tarnaka Hospital into a Super Speciality Hospital and made cath lab services available to employees and their families.

On Friday, TGSRTC Managing Director Sajjanar inaugurated the cath lab and the emergency care unit, which was expanded to 12 beds.

The upgraded hospital now features 40 state-of-the-art ICU beds, a fully equipped Modular Operation Theatre (OT) complex, advanced CT and MRI imaging facilities, and enhanced inpatient services

Recognising the growing need for specialised cardiac care, TGSRTC has partnered with the FACTS Foundation to establish a Cath Lab and a dedicated Critical Cardiac Care Unit within the hospital premises. On the other hand, Ashok Leyland has contributed to the Critical Cardiac Care unit.