TGSRTC Tarnaka upgraded to Super Speciality Hospital

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has upgraded its Tarnaka Hospital into a Super Speciality Hospital and made cath lab services available to employees and their families.
On Friday, TGSRTC Managing Director Sajjanar inaugurated the cath lab and the emergency care unit, which was expanded to 12 beds.
The upgraded hospital now features 40 state-of-the-art ICU beds, a fully equipped Modular Operation Theatre (OT) complex, advanced CT and MRI imaging facilities, and enhanced inpatient services
Recognising the growing need for specialised cardiac care, TGSRTC has partnered with the FACTS Foundation to establish a Cath Lab and a dedicated Critical Cardiac Care Unit within the hospital premises. On the other hand, Ashok Leyland has contributed to the Critical Cardiac Care unit.
In response to a two-fold increase in emergency patient load, TGSRTC has also expanded its Emergency Services Ward. This unit is now better equipped to handle a broad spectrum of emergency cases. The equipment was provided by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) through the NGO Nirmaan.
Speaking on the occasion, Sajjanar appreciated the services being provided by the Tarnaka hospital and informed that Tarnaka hospital received an average of 600 outpatients everyday in 2021 and the number has increased 2,000 in 2025.
The event was attended by Executive Director (Operations) Munisekhar, Executive Director (Engineering) Venkanna, the hospital’s superintendent and other heads of departments.