The Chosen: A symphony of light, shadow, and spirit

Christians around the world observe this week as Holy Week. They reflect on their lives and repent for the wrongs they have committed. It is also a time to remember the sacrifice of their Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, who gave his life on the cross to atone for the sins of humanity. During this period, believers meditate on the cross and the love God has shown them. Keeping this historic truth alive, the series The Chosen has helped many experience the true depth of Jesus’ sacrifice.

As Season 5 of the series, titled The Chosen: The Last Supper, is now being screened in theatres, director Dallas Jenkins shares that this season is the biggest and most intense one yet. “We used widescreen cameras to fully capture the magnitude of Holy Week. It truly demands to be seen on the big screen, and the experience is incredibly profound,” he adds.

But it certainly isn’t easy to create something of this calibre, is it? So much must have gone into the scenes, the acting, the set, and so on. Dallas says, “I prefer the smaller, intimate scenes, so filming scenes like Jesus turning over the tables in the temple and cracking a whip with hundreds of people were challenging for me. But I’m thrilled with how it turned out.”