Three students from Telangana achieve perfect 100 in JEE Main 2025

HYDERABAD: Three students from Telangana secured a perfect 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025, the results of which were announced on Saturday.

The JEE Main Paper-I for BE/BTech was held in two sessions — January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, and April 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8 — by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The JEE Main, one of the most competitive entrance tests in the country, was conducted in 13 languages: Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Session 2 was conducted across 531 examination centres in 300 cities, including 15 international locations such as Dubai, Doha, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Kathmandu, Washington DC and Munich.

A total of 10,61,840 candidates appeared for the Mains — 7,26,205 male and 3,35,635 female. Nationwide, 24 students achieved the perfect 100 percentile, including three from Telangana: Bani Brata Majee, Harssh A Gupta and Vangala Ajay Reddy. Harssh and Bani were among the top scorers in the general category.

Parents let Bani follow heart

Bani, a student of Narayana Junior College, is now preparing for the next stage — JEE Advanced — in his pursuit of admission to an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), a dream he has nurtured since childhood. Speaking to TNIE, Bani’s father said his son has always been a sincere student with a deep interest in technology.

“We encouraged him to follow his passion. This result makes us proud, but the real challenge lies ahead. Bani is already focused on cracking the JEE Advanced,” he said.

Apart from academics, Bani has also excelled in sports like swimming, football and table tennis.