When underage drivers traded bike handles for brooms

HYDERABAD: “This is not only a punishment for our kids, this is a punishment to us as well,” a 32-year-old mother tells TNIE, sitting outside the juvenile home in Saidabad and watching her son sweep the common areas with a broom — part of his court-mandated social service for underage driving.

During a special drive launched on April 5, Hyderabad police booked over 1,200 minors for driving vehicles illegally. The fallout? Community service including cleaning juvenile homes — and perhaps more lasting, regret for families.

Some parents, like this mother, now question their decisions. Others, still in disbelief, recall the small lapses that led to legal trouble. A 30-year-old single mother remembers handing her son a two-wheeler to fetch medicine, only to find he took two friends along — and got caught. “It was totally my mistake,” she says.

A city juvenile court recently directed more than 200 minors to do social service. At the Saidabad juvenile home, brooms have replaced bike handles for many of these boys. The idea isn’t to punish harshly, but to teach accountability — a message being absorbed just as much by the parents.

The single mother said that most of the parents who attended a counselling session conducted by the police on the dreadful consequences of allowing underage children to drive vehicles on city roads expressed their regret. “They questioned our wisdom to allow the children to drive vehicles and made us understand the repercussions of our thoughtless decisions,” she told TNIE.