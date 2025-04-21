Why no HYDRAA action against Congress leaders’ properties, asks KTR

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the state government was demolishing the houses of the poor in the name of HYDRAA, BRS working president KT Rama Rao sought to know why the properties of Congress leaders, which were located in FTL and buffer zones, were not being razed.

Addressing the gathering after welcoming Attapur Congress leader Sriram Reddy into the pink party here on Sunday, Rama Rao also asked why the houses and other properties of Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Patnam Narender Reddy, KVP Ramachandra Rao and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s brother Tirupati Reddy were not demolished by the HYDRAA. Refuting the allegations levelled by some Congress leaders that he owns lands in Rajendranagar, Rama Rao dared them to identify the lands.

The BRS leader, meanwhile, alleged that the Congress government has failed to implement the assurances made to the people of Telangana.

Former minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Rajenderanagar BRS in-charge Patolla Karthik Reddy were present on the occasion.