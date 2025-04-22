Connecting art with nature at Whispering Rocks exhibition

Rekha Reddy

Ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arrangement, inspired this installation, which uses dry materials placed on rocks. The idea behind it is to enhance the beauty of the rocks and show how dry materials can seem almost permanent, though they will eventually wither with time, unlike rocks, which endure for millions of years. Impermanence versus permanence. The Palmyra fruit symbolises the dark rocks, and despite being dry, bamboo with its short intense roots represents strength and resilience. The looming palm leaves are the silent sentinels guarding nature. The red accents act as a beacon of hope and cheer, while the blackened bamboo, a leftover from a friend’s attempt at bamboo rice, is like the black thread used to ward off the evil eye. The installation is asymmetrical yet balanced, rhythmic, and harmonious, reflecting these principles of art.