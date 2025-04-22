Connecting art with nature at Whispering Rocks exhibition

At Forestrek Park in Hyderabad, Whispering Rocks – The Deccan Legacy — curated by Dr Avani Rao Gandra, founder of ICONART — showcases powerful installations by around 25 artists who delve into themes of nature, identity, balance, and resilience. Using materials ranging from twigs and feathers to coconuts and cloth, each piece reflected a deep sense of interconnectedness, loss, and the quiet strength found in our environment. The exhibition also features a ‘walk and talk’ session with Sadhana Ramchander and Kobita Das Koli on April 22 at 8 am, inviting visitors to engage more intimately with the space. Some artists spoke to CE about the inspiration behind their installations and the interpretations embedded in their work.
Dr Avani Rao Gandra
As a practising artist from a farming background, my concerns have always been nature, spirituality and philosophy. I’ve seen the degradation around me, like our ancestral water well drying up, and it pushed me to use art as a medium to create awareness. For Whispering Rocks, I used a ritual called Mudupu, in which 100 coconuts are tied with red cloth, with each carrying a strong wish. I invited people to do the same. My work includes cultural and metaphorical elements like collapsed lungs, roots, foliage and rivers. It’s immersive, drawing people in, and the rocks became listeners, holding stories instead of just being spoken for.
Sangeeta Kodimyala
Breath of Balance is inspired by nature and the rapid urbanisation I witnessed after moving to Hyderabad two years ago. Wanting to create something fully natural, the installation is made using stones and fallen twigs from the forest park. It brings together natural elements like the breeze and wind, highlighting the delicate balance of unseen forces that sustain our ecology. The kinetic sculptures, held in careful tension, move subtly with air, showing how fragility and strength co-exist. It reflects interconnectedness, responsiveness, and the quiet resilience of nature, reminding us we are part of a living, breathing ecosystem.
D Subhashini
I am working as a faculty at BC Gurukul of Fine Arts College, and through my installation, I aim to send a message to save nature. The installation features birds, symbolised by feathers, with messages attached to them. Today, we see a lack of birds and trees, which is why I used logs and feathers in my work. I also included ashes to represent the burning of trees, something that’s happening around us. My goal is to remind people to protect nature, including trees, birds, and rocks, and to raise awareness about the need to save our environment.
Dr Sharmila Nagraj Nandula
I am a design educator and also have a PhD in handloom, so I work very closely with the grassroots in handlooms and khadi across India. What inspired my piece is the way everything in life is interconnected. People have lost touch with handloom and khadi, and just like nature has seasons, our bodies do too. The fabric of existence, like weaving, depends on balance. Handlooms have a warp and weft, and only when they come together in harmony does the fabric form. It’s about reconnecting with nature, craftsmanship and the rhythm of life we’ve drifted away from.
Rekha Reddy
Ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arrangement, inspired this installation, which uses dry materials placed on rocks. The idea behind it is to enhance the beauty of the rocks and show how dry materials can seem almost permanent, though they will eventually wither with time, unlike rocks, which endure for millions of years. Impermanence versus permanence. The Palmyra fruit symbolises the dark rocks, and despite being dry, bamboo with its short intense roots represents strength and resilience. The looming palm leaves are the silent sentinels guarding nature. The red accents act as a beacon of hope and cheer, while the blackened bamboo, a leftover from a friend’s attempt at bamboo rice, is like the black thread used to ward off the evil eye. The installation is asymmetrical yet balanced, rhythmic, and harmonious, reflecting these principles of art.
Ayushi Kumari
Iam working with the concept of ecofeminism, focusing on how both nature and women are seen as exploitable resources in a patriarchal society. Placing my work among the rocks reflects this idea, showing how even a slight opposition can disturb the male-dominated space. As a finance student, I’ve spent time researching artists, especially those who work site-specifically. I’ve been deeply inspired by Alexander Calder and his kinetic sculptures, so I’ve tried to recreate something in his vibe while staying true to my concept, raising questions around gender identity, power imbalance and hidden male chauvinism in society.