For Syama Harini, it is catharsis to comedy

Let's say you’re having the toughest day ever. Nothing is going your way, and the odds aren’t just stacked against you — they’re villainously laughing in your face. Then you walk into her show, and suddenly, you realise you’re not alone. Because there’s Syama Harini on stage, ranting about everything under the sun. And somehow, in that moment, you feel a shift — an energy, a release. For Syama, too, it’s cathartic. That’s the power of good comedy. Ahead of her Telugu-English show Just Can’t (Kaavatledhu) at Aaromale - Cafe and Creative Community, Film Nagar on April 26, Syama speaks to CE about stumbling into comedy, her creative process, and more.

Excerpts

What is your upcoming show about?

Kaavatledhu is all about growing up middle class with classic South Indian parents — the kind who could guilt-trip you with just a look. It’s especially for us ’90s kids, who are forever caught in that weird space between feeling guilty for breaking too many rules and being too tired to follow all of them. This is my first time performing in Hyderabad, and I’m super excited to bring this show to what I’m sure will be an amazing audience.

What is your creative process?

I’m definitely more of a night owl; I tend to stay up late writing. Sometimes inspiration hits out of nowhere — like at 1 or 2 in the morning. I might be half-asleep when an idea strikes, and I’ll quickly wake up to record a voice note or jot down a premise in my Notes app. When I wake up, I write the jokes.