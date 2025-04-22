Nupur Azadi's thought-provoking tale of identity

Earlier this year, theatrical poet Nupur Azadi sparked conversation online with a bold statement: ‘The #1 source of bad posture in women is the male gaze.’ Inspired by this idea, she went on to craft a new stand-up spoken word special titled Bad Posture — which had its first full-fledged showing at The Moonshine Project EXT in Jubilee Hills.
“I think it’s really special for me to be starting this show in Hyderabad because it’s a part of my origin story,” she revealed, recounting a memory from 2017 — being denied entry into a hotel as a solo woman traveller. Back then, all she could muster was a teary “Why me?!” But that experience taught her something pivotal — change is possible, especially if you’re willing to throw a tantrum big enough for it.
Prefacing her set with the disclaimer, “It is not my job to make you laugh,” Azadi led the audience through raw, reflective anecdotes from a woman’s life. Her delivery — an emotive blend of sharp quips and dramatic flourishes — made each moment land with impact.
She underscored the adage ‘happy wife, happy life’, drawing loud howls of laughter as she listed socially ‘acceptable’ reasons to get married — with love conspicuously at the bottom of the list. “A happy wife is a complaint-free one,” she declared, before unpacking what it really means to ‘complain’ in a world that asks women to stay quiet.
The tone shifted as she read quotes from various writers, pausing the chuckles and prompting quiet reflection. “Anger,” she noted, adding, “evokes the possibility of change — and in turn, hope.”
Azadi also waded into the murky waters of modern romance, poking fun at dating jargon and offering tongue-in-cheek advice to the women in the crowd. “I don’t want to share crying with men,” she joked, drawing belly laughs at every faux-sob.
The night ended with her powerful, tear-inducing poem Woman, Eat — but not before she asked the audience, in a final cheeky flourish, to contact her if offended by the set… not the police.
“The show really makes you think,” said Apoorva, an attendee, sharing, “We all feel these things but a lot of us are conditioned to not agree.” Another attendee, Sana, echoed the sentiment, saying, “Nupur talks about women’s experiences in a way even we women don’t always think about.”
Speaking to CE after the performance, Nupur shared, “This is a new format I’m experimenting with. Instead of presenting it like a show, it’s more like a gossip session. It leaves you feeling relieved, like you’re not alone in your experiences. Even though the venue had to close early and the set was cut short, I had absolute fun doing this.”
On the deeper intent behind Bad Posture, she explained, “I want to connect with people without changing my lived experiences. I’m not trying to be relatable — but I hope what I share finds relatability.”