Nupur Azadi's thought-provoking tale of identity

Earlier this year, theatrical poet Nupur Azadi sparked conversation online with a bold statement: ‘The #1 source of bad posture in women is the male gaze.’ Inspired by this idea, she went on to craft a new stand-up spoken word special titled Bad Posture — which had its first full-fledged showing at The Moonshine Project EXT in Jubilee Hills.

“I think it’s really special for me to be starting this show in Hyderabad because it’s a part of my origin story,” she revealed, recounting a memory from 2017 — being denied entry into a hotel as a solo woman traveller. Back then, all she could muster was a teary “Why me?!” But that experience taught her something pivotal — change is possible, especially if you’re willing to throw a tantrum big enough for it.

Prefacing her set with the disclaimer, “It is not my job to make you laugh,” Azadi led the audience through raw, reflective anecdotes from a woman’s life. Her delivery — an emotive blend of sharp quips and dramatic flourishes — made each moment land with impact.

She underscored the adage ‘happy wife, happy life’, drawing loud howls of laughter as she listed socially ‘acceptable’ reasons to get married — with love conspicuously at the bottom of the list. “A happy wife is a complaint-free one,” she declared, before unpacking what it really means to ‘complain’ in a world that asks women to stay quiet.