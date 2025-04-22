Tanishk Bagchi: Raataan Lambiyan is my first love

Tanishk Bagchi, the voice behind chart-toppers like Bolna, Raataan Lambiyan, and Ve Maahi, recently lit up Hyderabad during his ‘Collage Tanishk Bagchi Tour 2025’. In a candid chat with CE, he reflected on his musical journey, the magic of Hyderabad, and shared insights into his creative process and upcoming projects.
Excerpts
How do you feel performing in Hyderabad?
Hyderabad has always been a very beautiful place for me because my first show happened here. At the back of my mind, I always knew that if I ever did a concert, I’d want to first perform in Hyderabad. Every show I’ve done in this city has felt magical. I’m usually shy and not a show person, but performing here helped me transform. The people here love my music, and I feel connected to them. The team has also always supported my music.
Favourite local Hyderabadi food?
I’m a big foodie and even though I planned to become vegan, it didn’t happen since I love non-veg. Hyderabad’s Mutton Biryani and Bun Maska — everything here is just amazing.
When did you first realise that music was your true calling?
It’s a long story, but honestly, I never wanted to become a musician. I’ve always spoken about how music isn’t easy, and in India, even the most talented musicians struggle. Bismillah Khan saheb, for example, passed away in poverty. So I thought I’d keep music as a hobby. But as I grew, I realised I could only make music. I learnt the technical side to earn, and gradually became a producer, composer and singer.
What is your creative process like when you are composing a new track?
The creative process mostly depends on the project. When I get a film, they narrate the story to me and I try to understand the situation before making music that fits. But sometimes, it works the other way around when I already have songs that match the scenes. Like in Sky Force, I had composed Tu Hai Toh Main Hoon months before and it ended up becoming the romantic track. So it’s never the same. It keeps changing. You need energy, emotions and a lot of silence, so I shut myself off for a few days and just absorb everything and then create.
Which one of your songs holds a special place in your heart and why?
Every song holds a special place in my heart, but Raataan Lambiyan is my first love. It was the song that changed everything for me — I got the film, earned respect, and proved I wasn’t just recreating music. Winning awards for best lyrics and music made me realise this was my purpose.
What were some of the most challenging moments in your career and how did you overcome them?
Challenges have always been a part of my career, whether it’s now or back then. Earlier, the biggest challenge was just getting work, no matter the money. Even if it was little or nothing, I was happy to get a film or a song. Once I had that, my next challenge was to get noticed in the industry, to work with others. Breaking into existing groups was tough, as they already had their own teams, so that was another challenge for me. Then, as I started getting better work, the challenge was to make every song remarkable, to top what I had done before. Another challenge came when people started saying I only recreated music and didn’t make original songs. Despite having composed original music, it was tough to convince people. Every step of the way, there have been challenges, and I believe without them, there’s no progress. These challenges motivate me to keep moving forward.
So, you have recreated a lot of classic songs. So, how do you balance honouring the original music while also adding your unique special touch to it?
Recreating songs was something I never imagined I’d do, but when I did The Humma Song, I realised that some classic songs were being forgotten. The younger generation was mostly listening to songs in other languages and not connecting with the old ones. My main aim was to get these songs back on the playlist of the new generation, so they could connect with them. At the same time, when they listened to these songs, they would also connect to their roots, the original music. That idea worked because people started listening to old songs again, and now, you can see many recreating these songs for reels. It’s a positive shift for my career. Of course, there have been some backlashes where people question why I’m recreating these songs, but that’s part of the process. My focus is on making good music.
You are a music composer, singer, writer, director and a producer. How do you balance all these aspects of your career?
For me, my career is like wearing an outfit — everything has to be coordinated. You wear your pants, shoes, and shirt, and everything has to come together perfectly. That’s how I approach my career, ensuring nothing is out of place. Music, to me, isn’t just about the notes; it’s connected to so much more. If I don’t have a situation, how can I make music? Situations are created by directors, and actors bring those roles to life. Everything is linked together. While the director may guide the film, they also have a say in the music. I think that’s what makes this industry so beautiful. There are countless people who come to Mumbai hoping for a film, and I’m just one of them. Looking back, I see my journey as a beautiful one — learning, experiencing music, and exploring film, with every step adding to the richness of the experience.
Future projects.
Bhool Chuk Maaf has launched its trailer recently. It’s a film I’ve been working on for a year, with beautiful songs. There’s also another film; it’s a Mohit Suri project, but the name is yet to be decided. Dhadak 2 is coming, along with several other films.