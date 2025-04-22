Tanishk Bagchi: Raataan Lambiyan is my first love

So, you have recreated a lot of classic songs. So, how do you balance honouring the original music while also adding your unique special touch to it?

Recreating songs was something I never imagined I’d do, but when I did The Humma Song, I realised that some classic songs were being forgotten. The younger generation was mostly listening to songs in other languages and not connecting with the old ones. My main aim was to get these songs back on the playlist of the new generation, so they could connect with them. At the same time, when they listened to these songs, they would also connect to their roots, the original music. That idea worked because people started listening to old songs again, and now, you can see many recreating these songs for reels. It’s a positive shift for my career. Of course, there have been some backlashes where people question why I’m recreating these songs, but that’s part of the process. My focus is on making good music.

You are a music composer, singer, writer, director and a producer. How do you balance all these aspects of your career?

For me, my career is like wearing an outfit — everything has to be coordinated. You wear your pants, shoes, and shirt, and everything has to come together perfectly. That’s how I approach my career, ensuring nothing is out of place. Music, to me, isn’t just about the notes; it’s connected to so much more. If I don’t have a situation, how can I make music? Situations are created by directors, and actors bring those roles to life. Everything is linked together. While the director may guide the film, they also have a say in the music. I think that’s what makes this industry so beautiful. There are countless people who come to Mumbai hoping for a film, and I’m just one of them. Looking back, I see my journey as a beautiful one — learning, experiencing music, and exploring film, with every step adding to the richness of the experience.

Future projects.

Bhool Chuk Maaf has launched its trailer recently. It’s a film I’ve been working on for a year, with beautiful songs. There’s also another film; it’s a Mohit Suri project, but the name is yet to be decided. Dhadak 2 is coming, along with several other films.