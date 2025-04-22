When comedian Mervyn Rozz went from cubicles to comedy

No, he isn’t a comedian — he’s a storyteller who finds humour in the most unexpected places. Blending razor-sharp wit with real-life experiences, he seamlessly turns everyday observations into side-splitting comedy. Well, that is Mervyn Rozario, or simply Mervyn Rozz, for you. Since his deep dive into comedy nine years ago after quitting an unfulfilling corporate job, he has carved a unique path for himself in India’s evolving comedy landscape. Today, he makes audiences laugh like there’s no tomorrow. He is all set to perform in Hyderabad on April 27 at Aaromale - Cafe and Creative Community, Film Nagar. In a candid conversation, he tells CE about how he dived into comedy, what his show will encompass, and what his ultimate goal is.

Excerpts

What is your upcoming show about?

My show will focus on observations from my travels to various countries, including Australia. I’ll share experiences about performing abroad, audience reactions, and some general happenings in the stand-up comedy world. I have performed in Hyderabad a couple of times before and am looking forward to performing here again. And I can’t wait to have some delicious mutton biryani!

When did you choose to tread the path of humour?

As a child, I was always the funny one — the class clown — and enjoyed the validation I got for it. In fact, I always loved being on stage. During college presentations, I would add humour to serious topics, making people laugh.

Initially working as a sales manager in the banking sector, I started doing small comedy performances in restaurants and bars in 2016. Other comedians and audience members began encouraging me, telling me I had potential in comedy.

I realised that despite having a good job with incentives, I wasn’t getting personal satisfaction. Before growing too old and accumulating more life commitments, I decided to take a calculated risk. I made sure my finances were sorted for the next six months and resigned. Coincidentally, I got an opportunity with Evam, a South Indian stand-up comedy movement, and did many shows.

My motivation wasn’t just about becoming famous, but about finding a career where I could genuinely enjoy what I was doing. The ability to be on stage, entertain people, and create observational humour became my primary passion. It has been nine years and I have no regrets. My first solo special, Mervyn Rozz Moving On, is now available on YouTube for audiences to enjoy.