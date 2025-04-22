Woman kills husband, buries body under C&D waste in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A woman allegedly killed her husband and buried the body under construction & demolition (C&D) waste in KPHB Colony. The incident, which occurred on Friday, came to light on Sunday when an auto-rickshaw driver, hired to transport the body, alerted the police.

The accused, Kavitha, was married to the victim, Sailu, for nearly 20 years. The couple, natives of Pathalingayapalle village in Medak district, were living in a makeshift shelter at Mithra Hills in KPHB Colony along with their two children. Kavitha’s sister Jyothi and brother-in-law Mallesh also resided nearby.

Police said the couple had been facing marital discord and health issues. Kavitha might have been unable to endure the regular abuse and hatched a plan to kill Sailu, they added.

On Friday night, a quarrel reportedly broke out between them, following which Kavitha, with the help of Jyothi and Mallesh, allegedly electrocuted Sailu using live wires.

On Saturday morning, Kavitha and Mallesh hired an auto to transport the body towards Jogipet. However, the driver became suspicious and questioned them. When they failed to give convincing answers, he forced them to return to KPHB.

They later buried the body at an abandoned spot in Mithra Hills and covered it with construction debris. Kavitha then fled to her native village. When Sailu’s phone remained unreachable and Kavitha returned home alone, her version — that Sailu had gone out for sand mining work and had not returned — raised doubts among villagers.

The case unravelled after the auto driver approached KPHB police on Sunday and narrated the sequence of events. Acting on the information, police took Kavitha into custody and recovered the body. A case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing.