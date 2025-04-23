Future on show at startup conclave in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A buzz of excitement and innovation filled the air as the ‘Startup Conclave Hyderabad 2025’ opened its doors to entrepreneurs, tech enthusiasts and curious visitors alike. With over 60 stalls exhibiting cutting-edge ideas and sustainable solutions, the event offered a glimpse into a future shaped by India’s emerging innovators.
The two-day conclave began at Zaheer Memorial School Grounds in the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)–Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT). It is jointly organised by CSIR-IICT, CSIR–Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), and CSIR–National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI).
Centred on the theme ‘Catalysing Innovation, Connecting Ecosystems’, the event brought together entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders, researchers, and policymakers to share insights, network, and explore collaboration opportunities.
Among the agricultural innovations was a stall featuring various rice varieties. Of note was Improved Samba Mahsuri (RP Bio-226), a high-yielding, bacterial blight-resistant and diabetic-friendly variety. It retains the grain quality of traditional Samba Mahsuri, offering major benefits to farmers.
Dr Raju Madanala, Senior Technical Officer (Plant Sciences) at CSIR-CCMB, told TNIE, “Improved Samba Mahsuri has so far been cultivated across 22,000 hectares in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh.”
In the health-tech space, the Mini DNA Lab drew attention. The compact device, priced around Rs 2 lakh, can detect early-stage diseases and possible drug reactions, marking a step forward in accessible, personalised healthcare.
Water sustainability solutions also stood out. Meghdoot, a device that extracts potable water from atmospheric moisture, attracted considerable interest.
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and CSIR Vice-President Dr Jitendra Singh said, “From just 50 startups in 2014, India now has nearly 10,000 startups.” He urged the youth to channel their passion and creativity into building startups as a service to society.
He noted that this year’s Union Budget allocated Rs 13,000 crore to CSIR—over 230% more than the previous year—and encouraged youth to shed the belief that one must be a scientist to start a business.
Later, several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and technology transfers were signed between companies and the three CSIR host institutes in the minister’s presence.
Addressing the gathering, MP Eatala Rajender said, “The central government is supporting startups financially to help them succeed. Hyderabad startups can benefit from scientific expertise and government initiatives.”
Before speaking at the event, Jitendra Singh interacted with startups and researchers, showcasing their technologies and products.