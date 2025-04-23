Future on show at startup conclave in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A buzz of excitement and innovation filled the air as the ‘Startup Conclave Hyderabad 2025’ opened its doors to entrepreneurs, tech enthusiasts and curious visitors alike. With over 60 stalls exhibiting cutting-edge ideas and sustainable solutions, the event offered a glimpse into a future shaped by India’s emerging innovators.

The two-day conclave began at Zaheer Memorial School Grounds in the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)–Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT). It is jointly organised by CSIR-IICT, CSIR–Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), and CSIR–National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI).

Centred on the theme ‘Catalysing Innovation, Connecting Ecosystems’, the event brought together entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders, researchers, and policymakers to share insights, network, and explore collaboration opportunities.

Among the agricultural innovations was a stall featuring various rice varieties. Of note was Improved Samba Mahsuri (RP Bio-226), a high-yielding, bacterial blight-resistant and diabetic-friendly variety. It retains the grain quality of traditional Samba Mahsuri, offering major benefits to farmers.

Dr Raju Madanala, Senior Technical Officer (Plant Sciences) at CSIR-CCMB, told TNIE, “Improved Samba Mahsuri has so far been cultivated across 22,000 hectares in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh.”