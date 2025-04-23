GHMC makes updating cell number easier

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has introduced an online service for citizens to update their mobile numbers linked to property tax records, eliminating the need to visit GHMC offices.

According to officials, mobile numbers are recorded in the property tax system to send alerts and updates about tax and other civic services. A valid mobile number is mandatory for payments made online, through BCPOS machines, or at Citizen Service Centres.

How to update your mobile number

Visit the GHMC website and go to Online Payment > Property Tax >Update Mobile Number or directly visit: Https://onlinepayments.ghmc.gov.in/PTax/PT_MobileUpdate

Select your GHMC circle and enter your current mobile number. All Property Tax Identification Numbers (PTINs) linked to it will be listed.

Choose whether the existing mobile number is working:

If working: You will see the last four digits. Enter the new number. An OTP will be sent to the old number, and upon verification, the new number will be updated.

If not working: Enter the new number. An OTP will be sent to the new number. The request will go to the Deputy Municipal Commissioner for approval

In both cases, applications are forwarded to the concerned DC’s property tax login for confirmation and final update