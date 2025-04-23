Healing between the lines through bibliotherapy

In a sunlit café corner in Hyderabad, a group of strangers sit silently on a Sunday afternoon, each nose-deep in a book. There’s no pressure to perform, no introductions required. Just the gentle comfort of turning pages. This is @hyderabadreads, an Instagram reading community that meets offline every weekend. For them, and for many others, books are more than just stories. They are anchors to clarity, comfort, and healing. And now, they’re not just being read; they’re being prescribed.

Bibliotherapy, a therapeutic practice that uses reading as a tool for emotional processing, is not new. But its rise in mainstream therapeutic spaces in India, particularly among younger adults, points to a collective yearning to slow down and self-reflect. On World Book Day, experts delve into this unique form of therapy.

Manasi Udgirkar, a psychotherapist at Pause for Perspective, defines bibliotherapy as a very abstract way of allowing a book to be a container for reflection, emotional exploration, and self-discovery. “We even use picture books with adults. It’s not just about the words; it is the flow, the images, the way a book holds space for reflection,” she says, recounting how stories like Ish by Peter H Reynolds gently dismantle ideas of perfection. “I’ll tell clients, do this ‘ishly’. It’s not about doing it right; it’s about doing it your way,” she adds. This interpretive, process-driven approach gives bibliotherapy a curious advantage: it meets you exactly where you are, without judgement or prescription. “Just notice your sensations, memories, and emotions. There’s no right or wrong way to feel a story,” Manasi tells them.