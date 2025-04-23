Kathak keeps you swasth and swachh: Pandit Rajendra Gangani

How did you feel performing at Chowmahalla Palace?

Every time I dance, I strive to become a medium that connects the audience to something deeper — something spiritual. I want them to forget everything else and simply lose themselves in the rhythm, the expressions, the music. After a performance at Chowmahalla Palace, a few people came up to me and said they had tears in their eyes while watching me. Moments like that are truly special. If my performance makes someone laugh, cry, or feel any emotion at all, it means I’ve impacted them in the right way.

At the age of four, you began learning Kathak from your father, Pandit Kundanlal Gangani. Can you tell us about your journey?

People used to come to our home to learn Kathak from my father. I would watch them intently — my eyes full of curiosity and interest. Before long, I found myself standing beside them, mimicking their gestures. My father saw a spark in me and began to teach me. He wasn’t just my father; he was my guru. That’s why I’ve always called him guruji, not papa. My mother supported me wholeheartedly as well. If my father taught me something, she would ask me to show it to her while she was in the kitchen. That encouraged me to practice even more.

Until I turned 19, life felt carefree — my father took care of everything at home and continued teaching Kathak. But everything changed the day he passed away. Suddenly, I had to take on all those responsibilities. I had to work twice as hard. I would wake up at 4 am, practice tirelessly and teach Kathak. Even at night, I continued practicing. That phase became a major turning point in my life.

My breakthrough came when I performed at a festival called Sharad Chandrika. The audience was amazed — some even said a ‘rockstar’ had entered the world of Kathak. (laughs) In 1996, I performed in Sweden. Since most people there didn’t know what Kathak was, they compared the quick footwork to Michael Jackson’s style and began calling me that! Of course, one of the most cherished moments of my journey was receiving the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2003 from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. It has truly been an eventful and fulfilling journey.