Life is the greatest motivator: Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea looked absolutely stunning in an outfit designed by Swathi Veldandi. The actress praises the designer, expressing, “Swathi did a stellar job creating diverse outfits for so many celebrities. We also wore absolutely beautiful pieces from Aabharanam Jewellers, and I believe these embodied some sort of freedom and liberation, which is what we want to give the kids as well.”

Known to be extremely fashionable, the actress shares what her usual fashion choices are. “My day-to-day fashion choices are the oversized clothes from my own brand, Chapter 2. I just love being comfortable. In fact, I forgot what wearing skinny jeans feels like anymore! I really enjoy comfortable clothes — comfort is my fashion,” she reveals.

But Rhea isn’t just an actress fashionista; she is also a fitness enthusiast with a penchant for good workout sessions. She says, “I love to do yoga and enjoy working out. Moving your body every day is really important, and if I get a chance to practice a sport once a day or at least a couple of times a week, I believe that I’ve had a successful week in terms of fitness.”

While fitness is key, what you put into your body determines how healthy you will be. Well, this VJ swears by ghar ka khana. “No one can put on weight by eating simple food prepared at home. Dal, chawal, sabzi, and roti are dishes I really enjoy. Occasionally, I indulge in a vada pav, sev puri, and stuff like that. I am a huge chaat fan and dosa fan,” she happily shares.