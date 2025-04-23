‘Vote against MIM’ banners: Cases booked in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Cases have been registered against people who installed banners across Hyderabad uring voters to vote against the MIM in the Legislative Council election scheduled for Wednesday.

The flexies urged GHMC corporators and ex-officio members (MPs, MLAs, and MLCs) of Hyderabad district to vote against the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate in the election to the Council from the Hyderabad Local Authorities’ Constituency, scheduled for Wednesday.

The issue has been reported to the Election Commission of India (ECI), according to Returning Officer and GHMC Additional Commissioner (Revenue & IT), Anuraag Jayanti.

At a press conference held at the GHMC head office on April 22, 2025, Jayanti revealed that complaints were received about inappropriate banners in various parts of the city, claiming to represent Hindus and calling for voting against the AIMIM candidate and that all such banners have been removed.

He emphasised that erecting banners without prior permission from the relevant authorities violates ECI rules and the Model Code of Conduct. Parties or candidates must obtain approval for election-related flexis, and any offensive content is prohibited.

N Goutham Rao of BJP and Mirza Riyaz Ul Hassan Effendi of AIMIM are in the fray.