‘Vote against MIM’ banners: Cases booked in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Cases have been registered against people who installed banners across Hyderabad uring voters to vote against the MIM in the Legislative Council election scheduled for Wednesday.
The flexies urged GHMC corporators and ex-officio members (MPs, MLAs, and MLCs) of Hyderabad district to vote against the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate in the election to the Council from the Hyderabad Local Authorities’ Constituency, scheduled for Wednesday.
The issue has been reported to the Election Commission of India (ECI), according to Returning Officer and GHMC Additional Commissioner (Revenue & IT), Anuraag Jayanti.
At a press conference held at the GHMC head office on April 22, 2025, Jayanti revealed that complaints were received about inappropriate banners in various parts of the city, claiming to represent Hindus and calling for voting against the AIMIM candidate and that all such banners have been removed.
He emphasised that erecting banners without prior permission from the relevant authorities violates ECI rules and the Model Code of Conduct. Parties or candidates must obtain approval for election-related flexis, and any offensive content is prohibited.
N Goutham Rao of BJP and Mirza Riyaz Ul Hassan Effendi of AIMIM are in the fray.
Poll preparations complete
A total of 112 voters, comprising 81 GHMC corporators and 31 ex-officio members (MPs, MLAs, and MLCs), are eligible to vote in the MLC election.
Polling will take place from 8 am to 4 pm, with vote counting scheduled for the same day, announced Anuraag Jayanti.
Approximately 200–250 police personnel have been deployed to ensure a smooth polling process.
A Distribution and Reception Centre has been established at the Face-to-Face Hall, GHMC head office.
For secure and peaceful voting, the following teams are in place:
Flying Squad Team (FST): Two officials, two police personnel, and one videographer.
Static Surveillance Team (SST): Two officials, two police personnel, and one videographer.
Video Surveillance Team (VST): One officer and one policeman.
Polling personnel will consist of three teams, each with four members. Vote counting will occur at Panwar Hall, First Floor, GHMC Head Office, with results declared on April 23, 2025. Counting staff will include one micro-observer, one counting supervisor, and two counting assistants.
Jayanti clarified that with two candidates contesting, voters must indicate their preferences as 1 and 2, though a vote with only one preference will still be valid.
Holiday
The GHMC has declared a holiday for employees not assigned election duties on Wednesday. In lieu, these employees must report to work on June 14 (second Saturday).