Why reading before you sleep is a boon for your brain

It's been a long, exhausting day and you can’t wait to jump into bed, get cosy under the covers, and doze off — but not before opening Instagram and getting your nightly fix of reels. Do you remember when your parents or grandparents would read you fables, stories from the Panchatantra, or narrate episodes from mythology? Although reading as a form of relaxation might seem counterintuitive, it can give your mind the rest it needs, especially before sleep. Ahead of World Book Night, which is marked on April 23, experts tell CE about the benefits of reading and how it can improve your sleep and quality of life.

Improved cognitive ability

Reading is one of the few activities that has an overall effect on the brain. Dr Virinchi Sharma, a consultant psychiatrist at Arete Hospitals, Gachibowli, explains, “Reading activates all four lobes of the brain. It also stimulates both the left and right side of the brain, improving the connection between them and enhancing cognitive abilities.”

As a person continues to read, their neurological structure changes as well. The psychiatrist adds, “When you learn something new, the neural connectivity and white matter in the brain are strengthened, which further improves neuroplasticity and aids in neurogenesis.” Neurogenesis is the process by which new neurons are formed in the brain. Indeed, reading allows individuals to process, retain, and recall information more efficiently and navigate their lives with ease.