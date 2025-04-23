Why reading before you sleep is a boon for your brain
It's been a long, exhausting day and you can’t wait to jump into bed, get cosy under the covers, and doze off — but not before opening Instagram and getting your nightly fix of reels. Do you remember when your parents or grandparents would read you fables, stories from the Panchatantra, or narrate episodes from mythology? Although reading as a form of relaxation might seem counterintuitive, it can give your mind the rest it needs, especially before sleep. Ahead of World Book Night, which is marked on April 23, experts tell CE about the benefits of reading and how it can improve your sleep and quality of life.
Improved cognitive ability
Reading is one of the few activities that has an overall effect on the brain. Dr Virinchi Sharma, a consultant psychiatrist at Arete Hospitals, Gachibowli, explains, “Reading activates all four lobes of the brain. It also stimulates both the left and right side of the brain, improving the connection between them and enhancing cognitive abilities.”
As a person continues to read, their neurological structure changes as well. The psychiatrist adds, “When you learn something new, the neural connectivity and white matter in the brain are strengthened, which further improves neuroplasticity and aids in neurogenesis.” Neurogenesis is the process by which new neurons are formed in the brain. Indeed, reading allows individuals to process, retain, and recall information more efficiently and navigate their lives with ease.
Impact on sleep quality
For adults, it can be particularly beneficial to read before bedtime. Dr Sai Chandra Nivedita A, consultant neurophysician at KIMS-Sunshine Hospitals, Begumpet, says, “Throughout the day, people — especially working adults — accumulate a lot of stress. Reading can reduce cortisol levels in the brain and produce feel-good chemicals.” The activity puts you in a deep, meditative state, helping you fall asleep faster. She further notes, “Unlike short-form content, it provides a consistent level of dopamine, the effects of which last long after you finish reading, inducing positive thoughts and improving sleep quality.”
Although PDFs and EPUBs (electronic publications) are popular alternatives to physical books for many new-generation readers, where you read from also impacts your sleep quality. “Reading from a touch screen
activates the occipital lobe, and it remains activated even after falling asleep, adversely affecting sleep quality,” Dr Nivedita states. Time to invest in a few hard copies!
Why adults should be reading
If strength training is an elixir for muscles, reading is a boon to the brain, strengthening and protecting it against neurodegenerative disease. “After a certain age, every organ in the body slowly deteriorates,” says Dr Virinchi, adding, “But a hobby like reading promotes thickening in the cortex, combating the cortical thinning we see in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.”
Dr Nivedita explains that new brain cells are recruited to consolidate whatever we read into our memories. “This activates our memory networks, strengthens memory, and lowers the risk of developing dementia,” she points out. Even as an adult, it is never too late to reap the benefits of reading.
How to make reading a habit
Whether it’s because of a short attention span or a hectic schedule, it may initially be difficult to inculcate a reading habit into your life. A 2009 study by researchers at the University of Sussex found that even a mere six minutes of reading can reduce stress up to 68%. So, a little can definitely go a long way. Dr Nivedita suggests that new readers take a break from their electronic devices and reconnect with nature, then begin with reading in a quiet, comfortable environment like a library or common reading room. Gradually working towards a reading goal can make all the difference for both your present and future neurological health — one page at a time.