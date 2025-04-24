Housr, where luxury living meets a homely experience

You’re a busy working professional in a new city to make it big at a new job. At the top of your priorities is finding a place that offers an array of amenities, including food that tastes like it has come straight from home. With this in mind, Housr, a luxury-managed accommodation provider, has created co-living solutions tailored for those seeking comfort and convenience. Deepak Anand, the founder and CEO of Housr, shares insights with CE about the company’s vision and the exceptional living experiences it offers.
“When you stay in Housr, you just need to move in with your bag of clothes. Everything else is taken care of — we give you security, daily housekeeping, Wi-Fi, unlimited laundry and ironing services, breakfast buffet, dinner, and live omelette counters in the morning,” said Deepak.
But what sets Housr apart from other co-living spaces? “We basically offer super premium luxury co-living spaces close to financial districts in all cities. Our properties give you the look and feel of a five-star hotel, and our services are top-notch too. We offer both twin-sharing and triple-sharing options based on your preference,” explained the founder.
To foster connections among people, there are special live performances where people can socialise with each other over the weekend. There are also activity rooms, where you can watch movies on a screen.
Deepak said that the concept behind Housr was quite simple. “We had been observing this industry for quite a while and identified a gap — no one was offering premium-managed living services, and we saw an opportunity to fill that void,” he said.
They began with a single property, elevating it to a super-premium standard. To their surprise, it became North India’s largest co-living property just six years ago, with nearly 500 beds in one location. “We were initially skeptical,” Deepak admitted, adding, “but to our surprise, the property was fully booked within the first 21 days of launch.”
This success gave them immense confidence. He recalled, “Within just a month, all of our properties were fully occupied.”
Speaking about Housr’s expansion plans, Deepak said, “Currently, three properties are in Hyderabad — one in Kondapur, one in Madhapur, and another in Gachibowli. Hyderabad is one of the fastest-growing cities. Here, there are people waiting for the right kind of product.”
The Hyderabad properties are true delights, offering top-notch amenities and comforting meals that evoke the warmth of home. It’s the perfect way to begin a new chapter in a new city.