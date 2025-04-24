Housr, where luxury living meets a homely experience

You’re a busy working professional in a new city to make it big at a new job. At the top of your priorities is finding a place that offers an array of amenities, including food that tastes like it has come straight from home. With this in mind, Housr, a luxury-managed accommodation provider, has created co-living solutions tailored for those seeking comfort and convenience. Deepak Anand, the founder and CEO of Housr, shares insights with CE about the company’s vision and the exceptional living experiences it offers.

“When you stay in Housr, you just need to move in with your bag of clothes. Everything else is taken care of — we give you security, daily housekeeping, Wi-Fi, unlimited laundry and ironing services, breakfast buffet, dinner, and live omelette counters in the morning,” said Deepak.