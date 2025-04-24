Rabia Jaffer’s Tales Craft Co is storytelling with soul

With a flair for innovation and a passion for creativity, Rabia Jaffer has consistently been a source of fresh, inspiring ideas. Her meticulous research for the film Maidaan brought her well-deserved recognition, and now, she’s channeling her imaginative energy into a new literary venture. Her latest project, talescraftco.com, is a website that brings stories to life through customised narrative books — an idea that blends creativity with personal storytelling. In celebration of World Book Day, Rabia passionately spoke to CE about her venture, how it benefits kids, and her vision for the future.
Excerpts
Tell us about talescraftco.com.
Tales Craft Co. is a boutique storytelling studio dedicated to transforming personal memories into bespoke storybooks. Our mission is to preserve individual legacies through narrative design, creating emotionally resonant keepsakes that celebrate life’s unique moments. Whether it’s commemorating a child’s imagination, honouring a family’s journey, or encapsulating a couple’s love story, our handcrafted books provide a tangible connection to cherished memories. We believe that in a fast-paced digital world, taking the time to curate and share personal stories fosters deeper connections and emotional well-being.
What was the idea behind starting this project?
The idea for Tales Craft Co. was born from a very personal realisation — the lack of truly meaningful gifts in a world full of fleeting gestures. It also stems from years I spent researching real lives for films and books — most notably the story of Syed Abdul Rahim for Maidaan. But I realised that the most powerful stories weren’t always the ones with stadiums and spotlights. They were the quieter ones. The bedtime rituals. The inside jokes between siblings. The handwritten notes tucked into lunchboxes. That’s when it hit me — everyday lives are filled with extraordinary stories. They just need someone to tell them right. At Tales Craft Co., we do exactly that — but cinematically. We create universes around people.
How will this be beneficial for kids?
When children see themselves reflected in a story, their confidence blossoms, their imagination takes flight, and their sense of identity begins to root itself. A storybook where they are the hero — or where their bond with a grandparent, a parent, or even a loved one who has passed — is captured in words and illustrations, becomes so much more than just a book. It becomes an emotional heirloom. It also gently nurtures their love for reading, expands emotional intelligence, and sparks creative thinking.
What kind of storybooks can one find on the website?
We create a wide spectrum of personalised storybooks — from adventurous tales featuring children as heroes, to legacy books that honour parents or grandparents, to love stories, farewell tributes, and milestone memory books for birthdays, anniversaries, or ‘just because’ moments. Each book is entirely bespoke. We never use templates. Instead, we engage in a memory mapping process — a thoughtful conversation where we gather real anecdotes, quirks, relationships, and emotional cues. We then craft a cinematic narrative that reflects the heart of that story, both in words and visuals. These books aren’t made to be shelved — they’re made to be held, revisited, and passed down. Think of it as storytelling with soul.
Can you tell us about the different sections on your website?
The website is designed as a journey, inviting visitors to explore storytelling across different phases and purposes of life.
For kids: Here, children are the protagonists, learning about everything from jungle life to quantum physics, all through tales written just for them.
For grown-ups: We create storybooks based on real-life bonds — love stories, legacy tributes, farewell books, and milestone memory books that honour life’s little details.
For corporates: We work with brands, organisations, and institutions to craft narratives that build emotional connection — whether it’s celebrating a company’s journey, honouring employees, or using storytelling to humanise a brand.
What is your vision for the future?
The vision is to make personal storytelling both accessible and aspirational — something that’s available across languages, age groups, and life stages, while retaining the intimacy, elegance, and emotional depth that define our books. We want Tales Craft Co. to be the go-to brand for people who value keepsakes. I envision us eventually building a digital storytelling archive for families — a private space to preserve memories, letters, and reflections — creating a legacy that lives long after the moment has passed. Because when words fall short, stories still speak. And we want to be the ones who tell them — beautifully, meaningfully, and forever.