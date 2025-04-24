Rabia Jaffer’s Tales Craft Co is storytelling with soul

Tell us about talescraftco.com.

Tales Craft Co. is a boutique storytelling studio dedicated to transforming personal memories into bespoke storybooks. Our mission is to preserve individual legacies through narrative design, creating emotionally resonant keepsakes that celebrate life’s unique moments. Whether it’s commemorating a child’s imagination, honouring a family’s journey, or encapsulating a couple’s love story, our handcrafted books provide a tangible connection to cherished memories. We believe that in a fast-paced digital world, taking the time to curate and share personal stories fosters deeper connections and emotional well-being.

What was the idea behind starting this project?

The idea for Tales Craft Co. was born from a very personal realisation — the lack of truly meaningful gifts in a world full of fleeting gestures. It also stems from years I spent researching real lives for films and books — most notably the story of Syed Abdul Rahim for Maidaan. But I realised that the most powerful stories weren’t always the ones with stadiums and spotlights. They were the quieter ones. The bedtime rituals. The inside jokes between siblings. The handwritten notes tucked into lunchboxes. That’s when it hit me — everyday lives are filled with extraordinary stories. They just need someone to tell them right. At Tales Craft Co., we do exactly that — but cinematically. We create universes around people.