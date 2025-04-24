Two Bangladeshis arrested for illegal stay, document forgery

HYDERABAD: From karate classes in Kolkata to a fabricated identity in Hyderabad, the ‘illegal’ journey of two Bangladeshi nationals came to an end when Hyderabad police cracked down on their unauthorised stay, which was supported by forged documents and local facilitators.
The accused — Mohammad Hasibul (alias Jovan Chowdhury) and Rohan Saha (alias Rohan) — are both natives of Dhaka, Bangladesh, and were found staying in Malakpet. The police said the duo entered India without valid travel documents and procured fake identity papers to conceal their nationality and engage in illegal activities.
Acting on leads, police also apprehended four facilitators — Mohd Muqeed, Temura Sai Kiran, Gaddameedi Rajnikant and Duddu Sudheer Kumar — who allegedly helped prepare forged birth certificates and other documents for the Bangladeshi nationals.
According to the police, Hasibul entered India through Benapole in Bangladesh four years ago and crossed into West Bengal. He lived in Kolkata, worked as a karate trainer and procured a fake Aadhaar card under the name ‘Jovan Chowdhury’.
In December 2023, Hasibul befriended a woman named Jaya Chowdary from Malakpet through Facebook and later married her, all while concealing his true identity. He moved to Hyderabad and started selling garments online while also working as a food delivery agent.
While residing in Malakpet, Hasibul allegedly collaborated with Mohd Muqeed, who runs a pan shop, and facilitators Sai Kiran and Rajnikant to secure a forged birth certificate from Narsingi Municipality, showing his birthplace as Rangareddy district.
This was facilitated by D Sudheer Kumar, an outsourcing computer operator in the sanitation section of the municipality, who is accused of manipulating records to issue fake certificates.
Using this birth certificate, Hasibul went on to secure a voter ID card and applied for a genuine Aadhaar card. He also helped his friend Rohan Saha, a Bangladeshi tourist guide who was illegally staying in Kolkata, relocate to Hyderabad in March. Saha, whose wife is pregnant, was brought to Malakpet without valid documents and was given shelter by Hasibul, who also arranged a fake Aadhaar card for him.
Police said both men used false identities and forged documents — including Aadhaar cards, birth certificates and voter IDs — with the help of local agents to settle in India illegally. An investigation is underway to trace other possible links in the forgery network.
