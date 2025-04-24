Two Bangladeshis arrested for illegal stay, document forgery

HYDERABAD: From karate classes in Kolkata to a fabricated identity in Hyderabad, the ‘illegal’ journey of two Bangladeshi nationals came to an end when Hyderabad police cracked down on their unauthorised stay, which was supported by forged documents and local facilitators.

The accused — Mohammad Hasibul (alias Jovan Chowdhury) and Rohan Saha (alias Rohan) — are both natives of Dhaka, Bangladesh, and were found staying in Malakpet. The police said the duo entered India without valid travel documents and procured fake identity papers to conceal their nationality and engage in illegal activities.

Acting on leads, police also apprehended four facilitators — Mohd Muqeed, Temura Sai Kiran, Gaddameedi Rajnikant and Duddu Sudheer Kumar — who allegedly helped prepare forged birth certificates and other documents for the Bangladeshi nationals.

According to the police, Hasibul entered India through Benapole in Bangladesh four years ago and crossed into West Bengal. He lived in Kolkata, worked as a karate trainer and procured a fake Aadhaar card under the name ‘Jovan Chowdhury’.

In December 2023, Hasibul befriended a woman named Jaya Chowdary from Malakpet through Facebook and later married her, all while concealing his true identity. He moved to Hyderabad and started selling garments online while also working as a food delivery agent.