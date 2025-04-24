Unwind, rejuvenate, and repeat at N Wellness

In the heart of Banjara Hills, along Road Number 3, is a quiet haven that many Hyderabad women now call their go-to escape — N Wellness. But this isn’t your typical spa. From the first step inside, you feel the difference. There’s a warmth and sense of comfort that immediately wraps around you. Maybe it’s the gentle aromas in the air, the smiling faces that greet you, or simply the space itself — built with the kind of thought only someone who truly understands women could create.

Nisha Shaik, the founder of N Wellness, is grounded and inspiring. What led her here wasn’t just a passion for beauty and relaxation — it was a personal experience that many women silently share. “I recognised the need for a dedicated, women-only space where comfort and privacy are paramount. Having personally felt out of place in unisex establishments, I set out to create a sanctuary that doubles as a glow lounge for women,” she says.

What makes N Wellness stand out isn’t just its services, though they’re plenty — skin-glowing facials, aromatherapy massages, and the star attraction: the Japanese hair spa. Nisha notes, “Our signature Japanese hair spa is a standout treatment, bringing an international therapy method right here to Hyderabad.”