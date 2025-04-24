Uthura Parthasarathy: I have the drive and zeal to make it big

Take us through your journey as a film editor.

I began my career in advertising, where I spent five years editing a wide range of content, from digital brand films to theatre ads. My transition into films happened while working on an ad with Karthik Gattamneni, who later offered me the role of chief associate editor on Karthikeya 2. That opportunity marked the start of my journey in cinema. I then worked as the on-set editor for Dhamaka and as a co-editor on Eagle. Chaurya Paatam is my fourth film, but it is my debut as an editor.

Were you always passionate about editing?

Surprisingly, no. I actually wanted to become a journalist. When I enrolled in a mass communication course at the undergraduate level, I wasn’t even aware of the career paths in editing. But a few special classes in college introduced me to the craft, and I instantly knew this was what I wanted to do.