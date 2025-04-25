Constable, six others held for extorting Rs 25 lakh from two Hyderabad businessmen

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police, on Thursday, arrested a constable and six others for reportedly threatening two businessmen and extorting Rs 25 lakh from them.

Shekar, a member of a senior police official’s escort team, was arrested along with Ram Chandar, Shekar, Masood, Mobin, Nabi, Imran and Ajay.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on April 23. Mohammed Imran and Umar Farooq, both scrap dealers, were lured to a farmhouse in Moinabad under the pretext of a demolition opportunity. The farmhouse was reportedly owned by Mobin. En route, the duo was joined by Ajay.

At the location, while Ajay was discussing the supposed demolition deal, a group of men arrived on two bikes and confronted the businessmen, alleging the bag they carried contained cash. They threatened to kill them if the bag was not handed over and forcibly took it.

A case has been registered under Section 310(2) of BNS and three of the accused have been remanded to judicial custody.