Shaadi.com executives to face trial in fake profile scam; Telangana HC rejects plea to quash FIR

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed Shaadi.com director Anupam Mittal, team leader Vignesh, and manager Satish to face trial in connection with an online cheating case involving a fake matrimonial profile. The court also issued notices under BNSS Section 35(3) and instructed the police to carry out a thorough investigation.

The case stems from a complaint filed by a woman doctor from Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Police stated that Cherukuri Harsha, a resident of Rajahmundry, reportedly created a fake profile on Shaadi.com using the photograph of an MLA from Yanam, Andhra Pradesh.

Posing as a prospective groom, Harsha claimed his mother was a doctor living in the United States. Over time, he allegedly extorted Rs 11 lakh from the complainant under false pretenses. When she demanded the money back, Harsha reportedly threatened to morph and circulate her photos online, while also demanding an additional Rs 10 lakh.

The woman filed a complaint with the Jubilee Hills police on February 25. During the investigation, officers booked Harsha and also named Mittal, Vignesh and Satish as co-accused, citing failures in user verification and platform oversight. Police also suspect that Harsha defrauded others using similar tactics.

The Shaadi.com officials filed petitions in the high court seeking to quash the FIR. During the hearing, Justice N Tukaramji reviewed arguments from both sides.