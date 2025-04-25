YouTube journalist held for blackmailing MLA, demanding Rs 5 crore

HYDERABAD: The Rajendranagar police arrested a journalist Menam Shyam, affiliated with the “Praja Voice News” YouTube channel.

According to police, Shyam recently secured a meeting with Jukkal MLA Laxmi Kantha Rao Thota and allegedly claimed to possess sensitive information about the legislator, reportedly provided by one Nirupa Anil Kumar Dadania.

The complaint alleges that Shyam demanded Rs 5 crore to suppress the release of this information on social media, threatening to malign the MLA’s family and issue life threats if his demands were not met. However, the MLA rejected the threats, asserted his clean record, and asked Shyam to leave.

Despite this, on April 21, Shyam allegedly sent fabricated and defamatory screenshots to the MLA’s associate, Naresh Naidu, and reiterated his threats, including the release of a damaging interview with Nirupa Anil Kumar Dadania.

Based on the MLA’s complaint, a case was registered under Sections 308(3), 351(3), 352, 61(2) read with 3(5) of the BNS, and 3(2)(va) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Shyam has been taken into judicial custody.