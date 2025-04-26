A fruitful visit at Batasingaram Fruit Market

Just over 30 km from the city lies the Batasingaram Fruit Market near Kothaguda — the largest wholesale fruit market in Telangana. Every day, the market comes alive with energy.
Trucks arrive from across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, unloading fresh produce into open yards. The air is thick with the sweet scent of ripening fruits, mingled with the calls of traders, the clatter of crates, and the buzz of vendors striking deals.
Batasingaram is more than just a marketplace — it’s a crucial hub in the state’s fruit supply chain.