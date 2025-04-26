ACB raids residence of Kaleshwaram MD Hariram in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday conducted raids at the residence of Hariram, the former Engineer-in-Chief (ENC) associated with the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, in Hyderabad.

The searches reportedly began early in the morning at his residence in Shaikpet. Hariram, who currently serves as the Managing Director of the Kaleshwaram Corporation, also holds the position of ENC for the Gajwel region.

The raids are said to be based on the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) report concerning the Kaleshwaram project. Hariram is known to have played a key role in the construction and execution of the project.

Authorities have not yet released details regarding the findings from the ongoing searches at his residence. Further updates are awaited as the ACB continues its operations.