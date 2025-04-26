I turned 34 a couple of months ago, and ever since my birthday, I’ve been having what I can only describe as teenage image issues. Not existential questions — more like: What is my vibe? What is my aura? Am I the main character or do I live in Delulu Apartments?

To get answers, I put myself under the scanner of ‘observational awareness’ (which is just a fancy term for narcissism with lighting). And what I noticed is this — me, and a lot of other decent, middle-class 30-somethings in Hyderabad, have quietly slipped into the role of ‘eternal can’t complain’.

We’ve technically been adults for a while now — our adult life is now an adult. It can vote, hold a learner’s driving license and knows which roads you can drive on the wrong side without getting caught.

We could have taken better care of our health, but we took the resistance of our youth and tested it heavily with Mysore bonda, biryani, and all other items fried in crude oil. Now we have a tummy that can legally apply for a PAN card. We move at 0.75x speed and still need a lift to reach the gym. The word uncle now refers to both your title in the building and the chips you eat with whisky. But hey — being called uncle is way better than being dead. I mean, so many people in their 30s have died randomly that just being alive with an unhealthy lifestyle makes you feel like one of the invincibles.

A wise man in his 30s invests. But the stock market right now? It looks like it just went 10 rounds with Mike Tyson. It’s bleeding red. Still, we believe in the finance ministry. Not that they’ll fix it, but they’ll definitely make it worse. But hey — we’ve got jobs (somehow), money comes in (and immediately evaporates), and our UPI apps still say transaction success. So again… can’t complain.