Processing a nightmare

The brutal attack on tourists in Pahalgam has sent shockwaves through the nation and raised a question mark, yet again, on the Kashmir situation. CE reaches out to people across India to check how they are dealing with the tragedy — with grief, rage, and understanding

Syed Bashaar, comedian, Hyderabad

Honestly, none of us sitting in comfort can even remotely process the horrors faced by those victims. The fear and rage we feel can only be but a fraction of what’s deserving of this tragedy. But I have to say that we’d be playing right into their hands if we let our attitude towards civilians change. If they killed innocents and we kill more innocents in response, we become the henchmen of our enemies. It is upsetting to see people directing hate comments towards Muslim children, using swear words and saying they are ‘time bombs’. I also feel that making Ghibli art out of the victims and editing Bollywood movie scenes for this context is tone deaf and downright insensitive.