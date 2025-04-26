Spice Stories of South: A Culinary Hug from Telangana

In the blink of an eye — just long enough to make a wish — you could unlock your phone and explore a world of cuisines right in your city. But sometimes, sticking to your own cuisine brings a unique kind of comfort to the soul. Spice Stories of South - the Telangana Food Festival is a curated culinary experience by Executive Chef Prem Kumar Pogakula, along with Chef Praveen and Chef Naidu, at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace. Hosted at Seasonal Tastes, this food festival brings guests a sense of homely warmth through authentic Telangana dishes, making them revisit the comfort of homemade flavours with every bite.

As the name suggests, Spice Stories of South narrates the rich and spicy tales of Telangana cuisine. From Sarva Pindi, an authentic Telangana snack, to Bokkala Charu, each dish delivers the soulful comfort of home-cooked food from Telangana. Every dish, thoughtfully selected and authentically prepared, brought forward the rustic richness of the region’s flavours.

“All the dishes are made in authentic Telangana style,” says Chef Naidu, adding, “For instance, Bokkala Charu is a broth made by boiling meat and vegetables, while Pachi Pulusu is another popular dish. We adjust spice levels to suit our international guests, but we’re always happy to customise for those who want it spicier.”

We began our tasting tour with everyone’s favourite – Pachi Pulusu — a refreshing and tangy treat perfect for summer. For non-vegetarians, there’s Bokkala Charu, a broth made from slow-cooked meat and spices — a true taste of tradition in a bowl. The starters were a celebration in themselves. The fiery Golinchina Kodi brought the heat, while the Gongura Mutton Pepper Fry balanced tanginess and spice with tender mutton pieces. Vegetarians weren’t left behind — Minapappu Garelu (urad dal fritters) were soft inside and crisp outside, and the Hyderabadi Paneer 65 packed just the right punch of masala and crunch.