Hyderabad Government schools hit road to boost enrolment

KARIMNAGAR: In a move to rival private institutions, government schools in Gangadhara mandal have hit the road. Staffers have been visiting villages, explaining the facilities available at government schools on the newly launched ‘Vidya Vahini’ vehicle, as part of the ‘Badi Bata’ programme, which was flagged off on Saturday.

It was kicked off with visits to Odyaram, Achampalli, Chinna Achampalli and Gattu Butkur villages. During these visits, villagers and students were made aware of the enhanced facilities available at government schools.

Key highlights included free shoes and free uniforms apart from mid-day meals. The drive also emphasised the modern teaching methodologies being adopted, such as artificial intelligence-based education for primary classes and interactive digital panels for higher grades.

Mandal Educational Officer (MEO) Enugu Prabhakar Rao said the Badi Bata programme is expected to cover all 33 gram panchayats within Gangadhara mandal in a week. The success of the initiative, he said, depends on the active participation of headmasters and teachers from every school.

As part of the campaign, government school staff have displayed flex banners highlighting the facilities available at government schools on all sides of the Vidya Vahini vehicle. A microphone and sound system have also been installed to play school songs and announcements.