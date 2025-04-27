Osmania University celebrates 108th foundation day

HYDERABAD: Amid participation from well-known personalities and alumni, Osmania University (OU) celebrated its 108th foundation day on Saturday.

OU Vice-Chancellor Prof Kumar Molugaram, who presided over the inaugural session, paid tributes to the visionaries who founded the institution in 1918. “Osmania University stands as a living monument to the transformative power of education and public vision,” he said.

Advisor (Public Affairs) to the Telangana government, K Keshava Rao, who was the chief guest, lauded the university’s commitment to inclusivity and excellence. “The role of Osmania University in shaping modern Telangana and nurturing leaders across sectors is unparalleled,” he said.

Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police CV Anand, recalling his days as an MA Economics student at OU, spoke about academia’s role in fostering civic responsibility and safety awareness among youth. He exhorted Osmanians to revive the university’s past glory.

Nawab Mir Najaf Ali Khan, grandson of Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan, highlighted the enduring legacy of his grandfather and how OU continues to uphold its founding ideals.

Delivering the keynote address on “Quality Enhancement in Teaching-Learning Process: The Role of Public Universities,” MLC Prof M Kodandaram urged administrators to rework pedagogy and make public universities hubs of innovation and inclusive development.