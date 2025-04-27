Telangana villages embrace a tech-infused tomorrow

HYDERABAD: In the heart of rural Telangana, where fields once whispered only of harvests, a new crop of opportunity is sprouting.

T-Fiber, the state’s visionary broadband initiative, is turning cathode-ray tube TVs into portals of possibility, stitching villages into a high-speed digital tapestry. With over 43,000 km of underground cable, enough to circle the globe, the project is rewiring futures: 8,890 gram panchayats now hum with connectivity, classrooms morph into virtual hubs and bulb-mounted CCTVs guard communities.

This isn’t just internet access; it’s a revolution where farmers video-call agronomists, students Google Classroom their way to equality and grandmothers stream Telugu dramas in HD. Telangana’s villages aren’t catching up, they’re leaping ahead.

One of the defining goals of T-Fiber was to ensure that no one is left behind. Even an old cathode ray tube (CRT) television set in a village home can be converted into a computer, becoming a gateway for education, communication and government services. By transforming basic infrastructure into smart infrastructure, the project aims to unlock new opportunities across rural areas.

Over 8,890 gram panchayats are now service-ready, with infrastructure in place and high-speed internet prepared for deployment. In total, the project aims to bring broadband connectivity to over four crore people, spanning all 10 zones in 33 districts, 589 mandals, 12,769 gram panchayats and 93 lakh households — making it one of the most ambitious public digital infrastructure projects in the country. The backbone of this effort is more than 43,000 kilometres of underground cable — a length that surpasses the circumference of the Earth.

To validate and fine-tune its service delivery, T-Fiber has undertaken a proof of concept (PoC) across four villages — Adavi Srirampur in Peddapalli district, Maddur in Narayanpet, Sangupet in Sangareddy and Hajipalle in Rangareddy. Through this trial, around 4,000 households were connected and services like broadband internet, IPTV (with Free-to-Air and HD Telugu channels), virtual desktops (allowing a TV to function as a computer), government-to-government (G2G) and government-to-citizen (G2C) services and Voice over IP (VoIP) communication were delivered.

It is learnt that proposals are underway to integrate Google Classroom with government school networks, ensuring that students in rural areas have access to the same digital learning environments as their urban counterparts.