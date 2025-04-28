HMWSSB to use German-tech for cleaning of storage reservoirs

HYDERABAD: With many Elevated Level Storage Reservoirs (ELSRs) and Ground Level Storage Reservoirs (GLSRs) remaining uncleaned for extended periods, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has announced the launch of an initiative to clean these water tanks using “advanced German technology”.

The Water Board is employing a “T-clean process”, which utilises high-pressure rotary jet cleaning combined with powerful antibacterial agents. This state-of-the-art German system aims to ensure thorough disinfection of storage tanks and improve the overall quality of the city’s water supply, said officials.

The ELSRs and GLSRs, key infrastructure used by the HMWSSB to distribute water efficiently across Hyderabad, are being cleaned in a phased manner. These reservoirs vary in capacity and are located throughout the GHMC limits. The ELSRs, being elevated, help maintain water pressure and supply to areas at higher altitudes, while the GLSRs support water distribution at ground level.

According to officials, the cleaning process removes sedient, algae and harmful bacteria. The German rotary jet technology reduces cleaning time, minimises water wastage and offers an eco-friendly and reliable solution, the officials said, adding that the high-pressure rotary nozzle dislodges and removes dirt, scale and deposits from the inner surfaces of the tanks. In addition, antibacterial agents inhibit the growth of harmful microorganisms, ensuring a sanitised environment and reducing the risk of waterborne illnesses.

The HMWSSB aims to cover all major water storage tanks in the city in a phased manner to improve public health and water safety through this initiative.