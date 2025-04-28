Telangana anti-narcotics bureau arrests 30-yr-old Nigerian drug peddler

HYDERABAD: Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) apprehended a 30-year-old Nigerian drug peddler for allegedly smuggling drugs in the city. The accused, Ezeonyili Franklin Uchenna alias Kaleshi, was arrested near Taramati Baradari on April 24, when he was allegedly smuggling drugs.

Officials confiscated travel itinerary, flight tickets, bank documents and some drug-related information from him.

During the investigation, Kaleshi confessed that he came to Hyderabad in September 2022 to assist a drug peddler, Divine Ebuka Suzee and his brother, Uche Happiness, in their illegal business in the city. His job was to collect consignments from Joana Gomes, who would smuggle drugs from New Delhi, and deliver them to the peddlers.

Instructed by Ebuka, Kaleshi came from Bengaluru to deliver drugs to a customer near Taramati Baradari. He was caught by the police after he was spotted waiting for customers.

Police recovered a pendrive, containing PDFs of visas, travel itineraries and other travel-related documents. Notably, one document contained the names of 411 African nationals who had collectively contributed Rs 9.42 crore towards the illegal business.

The drive also contained 138 pictures of drugs, bank details and WhatsApp chats.