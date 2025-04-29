50 illegal occupants in Secunderabad's Dignity Housing colony evicted

HYDERABAD: Authorities on Monday removed 50 illegal occupants from the 2BHK Dignity Housing colony in Old Marredpally, Secunderabad Cantonment. Revenue and housing officials, along with the police, evicted the persons illegally residing in the housing units.

The state government constructed 468 double-bedroom houses across 22 blocks in Old Marredpally. In the first phase, 273 houses were allotted in 2022. However, the remaining houses have not been allotted, as no lottery was conducted, and no allotment letters were issued.

Following reports of illegal occupation, revenue officials conducted inquiries and found that 50 persons had unlawfully taken residence. Some even locked the houses to stake a claim to the property. For the past week, authorities have been surveying the area to identify and allocate homes to eligible beneficiaries.

A large police force, along with fire engines and ambulances, was kept on standby as a precaution. Secunderabad RDO Sai Ram led the operation to lock the houses. He said that eligible persons would soon be included in the list for the second phase of allotments, with plans to complete the process within 15 days, providing more than 190 houses to beneficiaries.

Monda Market corporator K Deepika expressed frustration over the delay, noting that the first phase was completed more than two years ago, while the second phase remains pending after three years.