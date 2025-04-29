Bangladeshi man held with forged Indian IDs in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 31-year-old Bangladeshi national was arrested by Pocharam IT Corridor police on Saturday for illegally migrating to Hyderabad.

The accused, Rashel Shaik alias Md Rashel, was working as a private employee. Police said they received information that a Bangladeshi national was illegally residing at Chowdariguda in Medchal-Malkajgiri district using forged documents.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided his house and arrested Rashel, who is reported to be a native of Subanchar, Chittagong, Bangladesh.

Police seized two mobile phones, an Indian Aadhaar card, Indian voter ID, Indian PAN card, a Covid-19 vaccination card and a Bangladeshi voter ID from his possession.