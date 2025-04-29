GHMC mulls dynamic 10-sec digital LED ad boards at shops

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed permitting new LED digital static advertisement boards at shops and establishments, with ad rotation every 10 seconds. The civic body has submitted a proposal to the GHMC standing committee for approval, while awaiting the state government’s final advertisement policy on LED displays.

Under the proposal, the new category of LED digital static boards would have a maximum size limit of 15% of the establishment’s frontage. Advertisement fee rate per square metre per year has been proposed at Rs 5,500 for S and A categories, Rs 5,250 for B category and Rs 5,000 for C category. Any violation would attract a penalty 10 times the applicable advertisement fee.