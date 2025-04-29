GHMC mulls dynamic 10-sec digital LED ad boards at shops

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed permitting new LED digital static advertisement boards at shops and establishments, with ad rotation every 10 seconds. The civic body has submitted a proposal to the GHMC standing committee for approval, while awaiting the state government’s final advertisement policy on LED displays.
Under the proposal, the new category of LED digital static boards would have a maximum size limit of 15% of the establishment’s frontage. Advertisement fee rate per square metre per year has been proposed at Rs 5,500 for S and A categories, Rs 5,250 for B category and Rs 5,000 for C category. Any violation would attract a penalty 10 times the applicable advertisement fee.
Currently, the permitted advertisement categories do not cover LED digital displays. As per GOMs 68, dated April 20, 2020, advertisements with flashing lights or moving content require clearance from the traffic police and high court. Moving, rotating or variable message devices are prohibited to avoid distracting motorists.
Several shops have already installed LED boards without formal permission, and GHMC has not been collecting advertisement fees due to the absence of a policy.
Officials noted that the state government had earlier permitted digital static LED displays with 10-second ad rotation on a pilot basis at LV Prasad Eye Hospital and MJ College foot overbridges, under GOMs 156 dated March 15, 2024, by temporarily relaxing GOMs 68, with an advertisement fee of Rs 5,500 per sq.m per year.