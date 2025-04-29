Kunal Kapoor: The Comfortable Misfit

A multifaceted personality, actor-entrepreneur Kunal Kapoor is known for his remarkable work in films like MF Husain’s Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities and Rang De Basanti. Currently, he is receiving positive feedback for his recent action thriller, Jewel Thief, starring Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. In a candid conversation with CE, Kunal opens up about his upcoming Tollywood debut alongside Chiranjeevi, venturing into business with Ketto, one of India’s largest crowdfunding platforms, and his passion for flying planes, racing cars, and writing.
Tell us about your experience filming Jewel Thief and what drew you to the role.
Jewel Thief is a fun, larger than life, rollercoaster ride. Lots of fun to make, and hopefully lots of fun for the audience to watch. What drew me to the role was the fact that it’s very different from what I’ve done before. I usually get offered the roles of philosophers, poets, or peacemakers, but Vikram breaks that pattern completely. He’s pure action over words. No poetic lines, just punch lines. Exploring this contained intensity has been an interesting creative shift for me.
You will be working alongside Telugu star Chiranjeevi in your upcoming film. What are you looking forward to?
It was amazing working with Chiranjeevi sir. He is generous, supportive and kind. I have been an admirer of his work for a long time, and now I’m also an admirer of the person. He is a superstar not just onscreen but also offscreen.
What are your fond memories of Hyderabad?
Hyderabad is an incredible blend of history and modernity. It can be quaint and has an old world charm, but it can be futuristic at the same time. I shot my first film Meenaxi here, because it was one of Hussain sir’s favourite cities. So it’ll always be special.
How has your approach to acting evolved over the years?
The biggest evolution has probably been that I’ve stopped trying to control every aspect of my performance and learned to trust the process more. Sometimes, the magic happens when you simply let go and allow yourself to be present in the moment.
You’ve worked with some incredible directors. Is there a director or genre you still dream of exploring?
I want to work with anyone that helps me push my limits and offers me a role that I haven’t done before. As an actor, I feel ready for all kinds of genres and characters. I’m looking to take risks and hope to work with filmmakers who will be ready to do the same.
How do you prepare emotionally and mentally for intense roles?
There is never any one particular kind of way. Sometimes it could start with the body language and other times, with something as simple as the hairstyle and clothes. I think the script dictates the choices you make for the character, but the aim is always to reach some kind of truth and belief.
Tell us about the spark behind co-founding Ketto.
It was born out of a very simple idea, which was to build a bridge between people that can help and people that need helping, using technology. The name ‘Ketto’ comes from the words ‘Key To Tomorrow’, reflecting our belief that compassion and generosity hold the key to building a better future.
As someone from the creative field, what was the biggest challenge you faced when stepping into the business world?
The biggest challenge was learning an entirely new language and mindset. Creative decisions are often intuition-based, while business requires data-driven thinking and systematic approaches. Building credibility beyond my identity as an actor also took time and persistence.
How do you balance the unpredictability of showbiz with the responsibilities of running a business?
The key has been building strong teams that don’t depend solely on my presence for day-to-day operations. I think it’s also important to effectively segregate your time and be fully present in what you are doing, whether that’s serving a character or a business.
What’s one key lesson entrepreneurship has taught you that acting never could?
Entrepreneurship has taught me the value of measurable impact. In films, success can be subjective or measured in intangible ways, but in business, especially social entrepreneurship, you can actually quantify the lives you’ve touched. Knowing exactly how many families received medical treatment or how many children got education through the platform.
If your life was made into a film, what would the title be?
‘The Comfortable Misfit’ — I’ve always felt like someone who doesn’t quite fit into any one box, and I’m very comfortable with that. It would probably be a film about a person navigating multiple worlds, like acting, entrepreneurship, racing, and writing, all while trying to find meaning in the spaces between.
What’s something you enjoy doing that people wouldn’t expect from Kunal Kapoor?
I’m not sure about what people wouldn’t expect. But I love flying planes, racing cars and writing. I also have a terrible sweet tooth. I’m fairly fit, but sugar is my kryptonite.
Acting or entrepreneurship?
Both, they feed different parts of my soul.
Mountains or beaches?
Beaches. I love the sand and sea.
Intense drama or light comedy?
Intense drama to watch, light comedy to live. Life’s dramatic enough without adding more intensity to the daily mix.