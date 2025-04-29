Kunal Kapoor: The Comfortable Misfit

A multifaceted personality, actor-entrepreneur Kunal Kapoor is known for his remarkable work in films like MF Husain’s Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities and Rang De Basanti. Currently, he is receiving positive feedback for his recent action thriller, Jewel Thief, starring Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. In a candid conversation with CE, Kunal opens up about his upcoming Tollywood debut alongside Chiranjeevi, venturing into business with Ketto, one of India’s largest crowdfunding platforms, and his passion for flying planes, racing cars, and writing.

Tell us about your experience filming Jewel Thief and what drew you to the role.

Jewel Thief is a fun, larger than life, rollercoaster ride. Lots of fun to make, and hopefully lots of fun for the audience to watch. What drew me to the role was the fact that it’s very different from what I’ve done before. I usually get offered the roles of philosophers, poets, or peacemakers, but Vikram breaks that pattern completely. He’s pure action over words. No poetic lines, just punch lines. Exploring this contained intensity has been an interesting creative shift for me.

You will be working alongside Telugu star Chiranjeevi in your upcoming film. What are you looking forward to?

It was amazing working with Chiranjeevi sir. He is generous, supportive and kind. I have been an admirer of his work for a long time, and now I’m also an admirer of the person. He is a superstar not just onscreen but also offscreen.

What are your fond memories of Hyderabad?

Hyderabad is an incredible blend of history and modernity. It can be quaint and has an old world charm, but it can be futuristic at the same time. I shot my first film Meenaxi here, because it was one of Hussain sir’s favourite cities. So it’ll always be special.