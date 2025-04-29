Obstructing roads will invite legal action: HYDRAA chief

HYDERABAD: Emphasising that strict action will be taken against anyone who obstructs roads, parks, or public spaces, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath has warned developers and others against altering layouts to suit their needs.
On Monday, during the HYDRAA Prajavani session, a total of 63 complaints were received. The commissioner instructed officials to focus on the growing concerns over the encroachment of roads, parks, and public spaces in various layouts.
One major complaint came from the Fertiliser Corporation Housing Society Limited in Gachibowli, Serilingampally, where it was alleged that Sridhar Rao, owner of Sandhya Convention, had erased the boundaries of roads and parks in the layout covering 20 acres (Survey No. 124, 125). The complaint said sheds and structures had been erected, and the area was being used for commercial purposes, obstructing the original layout. Residents demanded that the roads and plots be restored to their original form.
Residents from Kondapur and Masjid Banda in Serilingampally complained that a person named Asif Patel had encroached on public spaces and constructed illegal structures in the CMC Enclave.
Locals also expressed gratitude to HYDRAA for removing the fence around the 200 acres in Divyanagar Layout of Pocharam, Rangareddy district, and restoring access to the roads. Landowners, including Hanumantha Reddy and Jaipal Reddy, submitted a petition requesting the establishment of a HYDRAA police station in the area, offering land for the purpose.
Ranganath felicitated
Residents of seven colonies in Injapur village, Turkayamjal Municipality, Rangareddy district, including Sri Rangapuram Colony, Sainath Colony, Sundarayya Colony, Sri Srinivasa Colony, Indiramma Colony 1, and Indiramma Colony 2, felicitated Ranganath for clearing illegal road obstructions.